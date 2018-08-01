Go For The Glow: New DXT2 Big Dot Night Sights From XS Sights

They’re available in two colors, Optic Yellow and Optic Orange. The DXT2 Big Dot’s patent-pending colored glow dot absorbs light so it glows even before it’s dark enough to see the tritium lamp at the center.



With the V-notch rear sight that features a vertical white stripe with a tritium vial at the center, the Big Dot DXT2 sight picture produces something of a “dot-the-i” visual image.



The glow dot, according to XS Sights, stores energy so it will glow brightly for several hours, say from dusk until dawn — those critical hours when being able to quickly find your front sight in an emergency could make the difference between surviving or losing a gunfight.



Being able to quickly find the front sight becomes a non-starter concern for anybody with one of these Big Dot sights on their defensive sidearm.



XS Sights says Optic Yellow is “the most visible color in low light and is a direct replacement for the first-generation white Big Dot sight.” We took a look at this sight at their SHOT Show display and definitely take their word for it.