Dan Wesson ECP

Dan Wesson continues a history of innovation with the 1911 and their latest offering — the 9mm Enhanced Commander Pistol — is no exception.

The ECP is available in both .45 ACP and 9mm, which made me exceptionally happy. Defensive ammo in 9mm has been vastly improved and — at this stage of my life — it’s a lot more pleasant to spend a morning shooting 300 rounds of 9mm than a similar bunch of .45 ACP!



The ECP is an exceptionally attractive looking pistol with its matte “duty finish” matched up with a set of blue/gray G10 grip panels. The top of the slide is serrated to reduce glare and the excellent sights are set in a dovetail fore and aft. The gold bead front sight is set in a flat post that matches up to a U-shaped rear notch sized perfectly for my eyes to line up quickly.



For my eyes and hands, the ECP was dead-on for elevation with both loads. I did have to move the rear sight slightly for windage. This was accomplished with a mallet and brass punch. The dovetails provide a very tight fit and there is no danger of these sights ever loosening.



The slide is coated stainless steel while the frame is an alloy resulting in an empty weight of 29 oz. according to my postal scale. The slide has very generous grooves for easy racking, and the front is tapered for easy holstering. The ramped, match-grade bull barrel has a 30-degree muzzle crown and instead of a bushing fit to the slide, it is tapered toward the front to match up tightly with the slide.