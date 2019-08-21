Power?

In trying to ascertain the possible power of the Model 1862s I dispensed with Ox-Yoke Wonder Wads in favor of the old method of grease smeared over the seated ball for sealant and lubrication. In that way 20 grains of Goex FFFg blackpowder fit beneath Hornady 80-grain round balls. My chronograph measured the velocity of that combination as about 850 fps. Such would give the foot pounds of energy of about a .32 Auto pocket pistol of today.

None of the last three Colt .36 caliber revolvers were manufactured in immense numbers. About 38,000 Model 1861s were made and around 48,000 of the Model 1862s with both configurations lumped together by serial numbers.



Throughout this series I’ve made continuous mention of Colt’s 2nd Generation cap and ball revolvers. In my experience-based opinion those are the best of the many types of replica Colts ever made. They are built just as the originals — with inherent design flaws of each model included. Yet they were built of modern steels, so shooting them much (safely!) is not a strain to the revolver.



There are numerous rumors about the heritage of these 2nd Generation Colt percussion handguns. This is the straight scoop. Starting in the 1970s and ending in 1982, raw parts were imported from Italy. Then they were given final machining, fitting, polishing with blue and color case hardening, all done by the now defunct Iver Johnson Company, then located in Arkansas. Only the marketing was done by Colt. Regardless, they are revolvers of superb quality, albeit quality of final finishing with some fell off a bit toward the end of production.