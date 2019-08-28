Colt's Cartridge Conversions

Calibers

Evidently .36 caliber Colt Models 1851 and 1861 had been the best sellers in cap and ball days because there were fewer of their parts left over to “convert” into metallic cartridge six-guns. Only about 3,800 of the former and a mere 2,200 of the later were made to fire cartridges. As far as I can ascertain all of the Model 1851s and 1861s were converted by the Richards/Mason system. Interestingly where the big .44s were only chambered for the .44 Colt centerfire round, the .36s were chambered for both centerfire and rimfire .38 caliber cartridges.



Surprisingly, the Colt Conversions made in the greatest numbers were those built on the 5-shot frames of the .36 caliber Model 1862s. According to Flayderman’s Guide To Antique American Firearms, Colt produced about 25,000 of these between 1873 and 1880. They too became .38 caliber cartridge handguns: some rimfire and some centerfire.



The cartridges developed for these conversions are likewise interesting. What was done to make them was simple. The bullets were built like those used in cap and ball revolvers, the elongated projectiles and not round balls. These had a reduced diameter shank at the base that fit into the cap and ball cylinders. Then the wider portion was swaged as the projectile was forced into a cap and ball chamber by the rammer. Cartridge designers of the 1870s built cases that fit onto that reduced diameter shank and made the widest part of the bullet the same diameter as the outside of the cartridge case. These are called “heel-base bullets.” Now, if that all sounds a bit confusing just look at any modern .22 Long Rifle cartridge. They are still made in that manner.



The reason this had to be done was to fit the bullets to cap and ball barrels. Remember from earlier installments that a Colt .36 caliber cap and ball revolver had nominal barrel groove diameter of .375". The .44s had .451" as that diameter. Therefore cartridge designers had to come up with ammunition with projectiles large enough to fit those barrels. As was quickly determined, such was not the optimum way to make metallic handgun ammunition and the method quickly became obsolete. Except for .22 rimfires, no handgun cartridge developed after about 1880 used heel-base bullets.