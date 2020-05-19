As we continue to celebrate GUNS Magazine’s 65th Anniversary, I’ve been spending a lot of time revisiting our archive of classic issues. From the historic articles and retro ads to the vintage covers, there’s just something enchanting about looking back on history.

Though, while our content has largely remained the same over the decades, our covers have changed — specifically, the types of firearms featured. But for a publication running since the 1950s, when blued steel and walnut were more common than polymer, this is to be expected.

To showcase these covers, which haven’t seen newsstands or mailboxes in more than six decades, I pulled cover photos from 1955-1969 issues for a new digital editorial series I’m calling “Classic Covers.” Starting with revolvers, each will feature covers centered around a type of firearm or subject matter. And the best part is, you can read every featured issue online, for free, in our Classic Editions archive.