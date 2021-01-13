Chiappa Fine-Tunes New Charging Rhino Gen II

When the Italian-manufactured Chiappa Rhino first debuted in 2010, its innovative and unconventional design shook the revolver world. Unlike traditional wheelguns, which fire from the top of the cylinder, the Rhino fires from the bottom. Directly in line with a shooter’s grip, the lower bore axis barrel better transfers energy into a shooter’s arms for a more enjoyable shooting experience with less felt recoil and muzzle rise.

Available in barrel lengths from 2–6” — corresponding to 20, 30, 40, etc. model nomenclature — and chambered in 9mm, .40 S&W and .357 Magnum, there’s a Chiappa Rhino model for any target, self-defense or competitive shooter. However, one model in particular, the 9mm Charging Rhino, was introduced in 2017 as an offering to IPSC/ICORE shooters featuring a 6” barrel, tuned hammer and lightened trigger. Now, Chiappa has released a second-generation model offering competitive shooters even more refinement.