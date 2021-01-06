Constructed from alloy steel, the Barkeep is available in black oxide or simulated case-hardened finishes with either custom scroll wood or gray pearl grips in classic Western styling. A large blade front sight and notched rear sight sit atop the snubbie barrel and frame, measuring 7.95” long, 4.86” tall and 1.5” wide.

Like the Colts, the Barkeep is ejector-less, but should the need arise to use the revolver during a rowdy game of poker, an ejector pin with turned wood handle featuring Heritage’s “H” logo is provided to expel spent casings before reloading and dealing a new hand.

MSRP for the Heritage Barkeep is $160.61⁠–189.39, depending on grips.