Enter To Win Rock River Arms BT92152 Prize Package!

Charter Arms ‘Professional’ .32 Magnum

Written By Roy Huntington
2020
20

Let’s think outside the box here. Pocket revolvers are swell — you bet. Most are five- or six-shot and we’ve always thought of that as “enough.” How about a 7-shot .32 Magnum rendition? Huh? What? Exactly what I thought.

Charter’s version of the classic pocket wheelgun tucks seven significant .32 Magnum loads into its tidy cylinder. Think — a 100-gr. JHP at 1,300 fps and you begin to get someone’s attention. Multiply this times the lucky seven number and you’ve just solved a concealed carry problem very neatly. My test gun shot just fine, with very mild recoil, perfect for a smaller shooter or someone with weaker hands.

At about 22 oz. unloaded, the Charter’s got a Blacknitride+ finish, LitePipe front sight, 3″ barrel and walnut grips. If I was keeping it, I’d put standard smaller grips on it, making it even handier. MSRP is about $438 and you can find it at your favorite dealer.

www.charterfirearms.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine June 2020 Issue Now!

2020
20

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Charter Arms ...
Let’s think outside the box here. Pocket revolvers are swell — you bet. Most are five- or six-shot and we’ve always thought of that as “enough.”...
Read Full Article
Crossfire June...
Mr. Taffin, after reading your article “Lipstick Bullets” in the most recent issue of GUNS Magazine, I was intrigued and ended up ordering 1,000 bullets...
Read Full Article
Swiss Model 1889...
The Swiss Infanterie Repetier Gewehr M1889 (Infantry Repeating Rifle Model 1889) and its M90 (7.5 x 53.5mm) smokeless powder cartridge were the mountainous...
Read Full Article