I take time off from teaching from mid-December to the end of January to get caught up on writing, business stuff, etc. At this time I shoot the most GSSF matches with my lovely bride, a princess of polymer pistols, so first quarter 2018 was mostly all GLOCK for me. I spent most of the time with a Gen5 G19. Sixteen rounds of 9mm Winchester 127-gr. +P+ or Speer Gold Dot 124-gr. +P “takes the worry out of being close” and it’s easy and discreet to carry.

Things to remember in a striker-fired world — “point gun, pull trigger” works as well for anyone who gains control of your pistol as it does for you. Consider a retention holster. Be rigid about trigger finger protocol. The finger is only inside the trigger guard when you are in the very act of intentionally firing the pistol! I’m a fan of the extra safety net provided by the Striker Control Device created by Tom Jones and the late Todd Louis Green which replaces the back plate on a GLOCK slide and — when the thumb is applying pressure to it — locks the trigger and prevents firing if something interdicts said trigger. It’s available from taudevgroup.myshopify.com. I wish it was available for every striker-fired auto out there and not just the GLOCK.

Handguns like the GLOCK are the easiest to learn to shoot, and shoot well. It’s a case of “the good news is they’re easy to shoot, and the bad news is — they’re easy to shoot.”