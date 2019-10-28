Century Arms Draco NAK9X
Running "Like Beets Through A Toddler"
The Century NAK9X is what would happen if a Kalashnikov rifle had a baby with a GLOCK handgun. The end result is just stupid-reliable while remaining ugly enough to be almost cute. As one might expect with parents like these, the gun runs like a scalded ape. The NAK9X is made in Romania and those guys clearly know how to make a hard-use firearm.
The NAK9X just feels thick. At 6.38 lbs. it’s not really fat, it’s just big boned — like an Uzi or a Thompson. You can just feel this is a real-world tool when you first heft it.
A Commie Classic In New Clothes
The basic chassis is 100 percent Kalashnikov. The receiver is stamped, and the trunnions are milled. There’s a polymer spacer within the gun’s guts to adapt the rifle action to fire a pistol cartridge. The top cover is pressed steel and pivots at the front like an AKSU-74. The stubby front sight base seems familiar when compared to other Century AK handguns. However, this is where the similarities stop.
The action is straight blowback. In place of a separate gas-driven bolt and bolt carrier, the recoil-driven bolt on the NAK9X is a single hefty piece. It’s massive, like T72-tank-massive. The charging handle is fixed to the bolt so it reciprocates with the action. This lets you manhandle the gun in the profoundly unlikely event it ever gets sticky. The safety is the standard AK pivoting ranch gate. Love it or hate it, with 100 million copies in service it definitely works.
The stamped sheet steel top cover has a Picatinny rail rigidly affixed. If this were a sniper weapon intended to ring steel at a kilometer, you’d fret about the tolerances. As this is a pistol-caliber room-clearing beast, it doesn’t matter. Given its pivoting design, the mount is plenty rigid for its intended purpose. I couldn’t make my copy wiggle.
The NAK9X feeds from standard GLOCK magazines and comes with a 33-round box for those living in a free state. Mags insert straight from the bottom, no rocking required and are held in place via a thumb-operated, side-mounted pushbutton.
The bolt does not lock back after the last round is fired, but the gun still runs plenty fast.
The iron sights are standard Kalashnikov. The front post is heavily fenced, while the sliding rear notch is adjustable for range out to 400 meters. However, since it fires the 9mm Parabellum cartridge, good luck.
The furniture is Magpul MOE, so you know it’s awesome. The forearm has plenty of M-LOK slots for accessories. Since the gun is considered a pistol you can legally mount an angled foregrip but not the vertical sort. I don’t understand it either, but it’s the law.
The muzzle is threaded a standard 1/2x28, so you can mount any common 9mm muzzle attachment. My NAK9X rocks a Gemtech GM9 sound suppressor. Thusly configured the gun easily pegs the cool meter.
The action of the NAK9X terminates at the rear trunnion but Century ships the gun with a buffer tube and Shockwave Pistol Stabilizing Brace installed. The Shockwave is a simple affair substantially enhancing the gun’s controllability, particularly when moving fast.
BATF was a bit indecisive about the legality of these marvelous devices early on, but we have since gotten a definitive resolution. It doesn’t matter how you hold or fire the gun, the addition of a PSB does not change the weapon’s pistol classification. The Shockwave is held in place via an ample Allen screw, letting you adjust the brace to suit your particular anatomy.
Accessorizing
The Vortex Razor AMG UH-1 holographic weapon sight with appropriate batteries will recharge off a USB port and is as tough as the NAK9X host. The genuine holographic EBR-CQB reticle is fast and clean while the throw lever mount makes management breezy. The AMG UH-1 is one killer gunsight.
The Magpul AFG Angled Foregrip gives you something natural to wrap your support hand around while a Streamlight TLR-1 gun light pierces the darkness and keeps running long after I’ve quit. The Gemtech GM9 is a monocore suppressor rated for full auto fire and meticulously crafted. The cumulative end result will run fast indoors or from a car without perforating your eardrums.
“The NAK9X spits out double-taps like a politician spews lies.”
How Does She Run?
The tricked-out NAK9X seems like it ought to fit like sandpaper underpants. The gun looks as utilitarian as a fire hydrant but lift the gun up into firing position and you can hear the angels singing.
The trigger has a little bit of predictable take-up, but it breaks nice and clean. It’s better than a traditional AK and not nearly so uncultured as the boggy sort on an Uzi or MP5. Index the gun on target and you can squeeze off sequential double taps until you get sick of doing it. The suppressor cuts down on the racket, and the heft combined with the gun’s generally over-engineered design keeps the muzzle dead on target.
I pumped a little bit of every type of ammo I could find through the piece. Round-nose anything ran like beets through a toddler. Truncated cone rounds or hollowpoints hung up on occasion, but it got better as the day wore on. As is the case with all things Kalashnikov, you need not waste a lot of time training to clear stoppages. With the right ammo the NAK9X is the Energizer Bunny of plus-frame handguns.
The Shockwave keeps the gun stable. Indexing onto close to mid-range targets is quick and easy. The NAK9X spits out double-taps like a politician spews lies.
What Could You Do With It?
Precious few American gun nerds will ever be called upon to use tactical firearms to rescue the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from the clutches of some evil criminal mastermind. Personally, I have myself only done this twice (I’m lying) despite being a certified gun writer (not a real thing). However, what we might conceivably do is while away a lazy Saturday afternoon turning ammo into noise. The NAK9X does this particular job perfectly.
You would be hard-pressed to find a more enjoyable plinking platform. Buy it by the case, and 9mm Parabellum ammo is just dirt-cheap these days. Now is the time to stock up. Save your milk jugs and empty aluminum beverage cans, fill them with water, drag them to the range and then blow them to smithereens. The resulting explosive muddy mess will reliably cure what ails you. (Editor’s Note: Will is a real-live doctor, so he can legally prescribe 9mm Parabellum!)
Should you actually find yourself venturing forth into the sorts of places where the Wild Things roam, the NAK9X is simply splendid company. The gun is small enough to tuck behind the seat in your pickup truck and sufficiently tough to not care if it gets scuffed up in the process. Nothing will put the fear of God into a rampaging mob of Antifa terrorists faster. If you find the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are indeed in dire need of saving, the NAK9X will certainly help you there as well.
Cleaning Up The Beets
This is the best time in American history to be a gun nerd. Machineguns are pretty much gone and the days of $25 Luger pistols will never return but the local gun emporia are more robustly stocked than ever before. In amongst the myriad AR15 variants and plastic pistols aplenty, there yet remain a few truly unusual offerings — the hybrid Century Draco NAK9X foremost among them.
Slicker than warm snot across glass and as rugged as a tire tool, the NAK9X is the utility gun you can beat up, knock around, or leave out in the weather and still have it shoot every single time. Clean the gun regularly — or don’t. The NAK9X doesn’t seem to care.
The NAK9X is just bug ugly, but once you hang a little cool-guy stuff on it the overall effect inevitably grows on you. The tricked-out NAK9X is refreshingly different. Accurate for its class and tougher than Chuck Norris’ toenails, this neat new blaster from Century fills an interesting niche.
The argument could also be made the heavy full-figured pistol-caliber weapon is the ideal home defense tool. It’s easier to run than a conventional handgun and packs plenty of onboard ammo. With some well-reasoned accessories it’s your recreational range toy and vaccination against real-world chaos.
www.centuryarms.com
