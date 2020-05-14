World War II handgun case shapes and styles were also all over the map and these factors affect how the handloading must be done. The Soviets and Japanese liked rimless bottleneck cases. The Soviet Tokarev case dimensionally was merely a copy of the old 7.63 Mauser case design and can actually be handloaded with dies and brass for the Mauser round. Conversely the Japanese 8mm Nambu doesn’t match any other case before or since. In fact the proper RCBS shell holder for it fits no other cartridge. Naturally the British revolver cases are rimmed but the American’s adapted their rimless .45 Auto case to also fit revolvers by means of 3-round “half-moon” clips stamped of spring steel. The 9mm Parabellum is a straight, rimless case but the French 7.65mm Long case is straight and semi-rimmed.

Case shapes are also important factors because of the type of crimp that must be applied—and surely a crimp of some sort is necessary with all these cartridges. With the semi-auto pistol rounds the bullet must be locked in place, otherwise it could be pushed back into the case as the cartridge is fed from magazine, up the feed ramp and into the chamber.

When that happens pressures skyrocket. That I found out over 30 years back when a 9mm case wall blew out for just that reason. With the revolvers an uncrimped bullet will move in the opposite direction during recoil, which I discovered over 40 years ago when a 225-grain cast roundnose fell out the front of my S&W Model 1917’s cylinder and bounced off my toe.