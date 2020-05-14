Cartridge: 7.62x25mm Tokarev

Gun: Russian TT33, 4.63″ barrel

This is the only one of the 17 WWII handguns shown I don’t actually own. It belongs to my friend and gunsmith Tom Sargis. With 1986-dated Romanian military surplus ammo this pistol gave an honest 1,501 fps. I load it with 84-grain RCBS 32-085RN bullets sized to .311″ over 6.0 grains of Unique in Starline brass. Functioning is perfect and velocity is 1,452 fps. Close enough!

Cartridge: 7.65mm Long

Gun: French 1935A, 4.33″ barrel

This is my most recent WWII handgun purchase, bought more because one just like it was my very first handgun than because of its historical significance. A 32-round box of French military surplus ammo dated 1953 was purchased also so it could be checked for velocity. That’s a joke: not one single round of it would fire. Only Bertram of Australia makes ready-to-load brass for this caliber. The same RCBS 84-grain, .311″ roundnose used with the Tokarev is loaded over 3.0 grains of Titegroup. Functioning is perfect and velocity is 890 fps.

Cartridge: 8mm Nambu

Gun: Japanese Type 14, 4.61″ barrel

In the past I swore I would never spend my hard-earned gun’riter bucks on such an odd looking pistol but now I’m glad I did. It functions perfectly, shoots accurately, and always gets me some attention when I unholster it in front of other shooters. Unfortunately, since Japan was the only nation to use this cartridge I can’t find any military surplus ammo to test-fire to set a standard. Nor are factory loads available. Various sources say military loads were rated at “about” 1,000 fps with 110-grain bullets. To my great joy RCBS makes a special order, double-cavity mould 8mm-110-NAMBU. Bullets from mine drop at 106 grains of linotype and measure .324″. I size them to .323″ and load them in HDS headstamped brass (made by Starline) over 3.5 grains of Titegroup. The chronograph said my load hits 999 fps.

Cartridge: .380 Revolver

Guns: British Enfield No. 2, 5″ barrel; S&W Victory Model, 5″ barrel

This is one WWII handgun cartridge for which I have not been able to find a bullet close to the original military one in weight. Also, both my revolvers so chambered shoot to the sights with a 200-grain bullet. So my load uses Lyman 358430 over 1.7 grains of Titegroup, again in Starline brass. That bullet falls from the mould at .359″, so all that running it through a .360″ sizing die does is put lube on it. From the little Enfield No. 2 velocity is about 610 fps and from the S&W it is 15 fps more. Both of those revolvers are delightful plinkers with such mild loads but this sure seems like a silly excuse for a military handgun cartridge.

Cartridge: 9mm Parabellum

Guns: Inglis/Browning P35, 4.72″ barrel; FN/Browning P35 4.72″ barrel; P08 Luger (Mauser), 4″ Barrel; P38 (Mauser)

5″ barrel

Of all my WWII handguns these 9mms most rival the big 1911 autos in my heart’s affections and the Browning-designed P35s are my favorites. The German P08 and P38 occasionally fail to feed or eject with my cast bullet handloads. The P35s have never once failed to function. My bullet for them is Lyman 356242, a 120-grain roundnose that comes from the mould at .357″ and run through a sizing die of the same diameter. Lyman only makes this design available in a 2-cavity version but if they ever offer it in a 4-cavity mould I want the first one. The ammo I used to set a standard is headstamped FC88, which is Federal and made for NATO. From these five handguns it chronographed from a low of 1,120 fps (Luger) to a high of 1,190 fps (P38). With the 120-grain cast bullet a charge of 4.4 grains of W231 hits from 1,120 to 1,160 fps—again close enough! I don’t bother segregating my 9mm brass by headstamp.

Cartridge: .45 ACP

Guns: Colt 1911, 5″ barrel (made: 1918); Colt 1911A1, 5″ barrel (made: 1944); Colt 1911A1, 5″ barrel (early 20th century mfg.); Colt Model 1917, 5-1/2″ barrel; S&W Model 1917, 5-1/2″ barrel

If I could only pick one of my WWII handguns it would be one of the 1911s. I also shoot the Colt 1917 well in single action mode. In double action I would have trouble hitting a barn with it. The S&W Model 1917 has been my single failure to date to get adequate performance with cast bullet handloads. It merely tumbles every cast bullet I’ve fired through it—and believe me I know lots of tricks and techniques to make cast bullets shoot well. I started handloading the .45 ACP in 1968 with a 1-cavity Lyman mould for bullet 452374, dropping 225-grain roundnoses. That mould has now been replaced with a 4-cavity one of the same number but its bullets only weigh 220 grains. They are sized .452″. At a gun show I picked up some US military surplus .45 Auto headstamped WCC66. It chronographs 825 to 850 fps from all the above handguns except the S&W 1917. For some reason probably related to why it won’t shoot cast bullets it clocks about 100 fps less than the other .45s. Regardless, a charge of 5.4 grains of W231 essentially duplicates military ballistics. As with 9mm I don’t segregate my .45 Auto brass.

Cartridge: .455 Webley

Guns: Webley Mk VI, 6″ Barrel; S&W Hand Ejector No. 2, 6-1/2″ barrel

Along the lines of the Brits’ .380 Revolver round, the .455 Webley pretty much follows down the “pitiful excuse for a military revolver cartridge” path. Why they figured such a big caliber needed such a small case is a mystery. Anyway, Hornady now makes brand new brass for it and even a factory load. From my two .455s that load gives right at 600 fps, give or take a few fps. RCBS makes a special order mould 455-265 Webley that is even hollowbase as were original bullets. It drops a 260-grain conical shaped bullet, but as with all hollowbase or hollowpoint designs it is very slow to cast. To fill the gap, I’ve turned to Redding-Saeco’s mould 955, nominally for a 255-grain roundnose/flatpoint (RN/FP) intended for the .45 Colt. From my 1-20 tin-to-lead alloy it drops from the mould at 454″ and is sized the same. Weighing 264 grains, it prints to the sights in both my .455s. Because this bullet seats deeper than the RCBS one the powder charge is reduced to 3.0 grains of Bullseye. The chronograph says it is moving at 620 to 630 fps from both my .455s.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine