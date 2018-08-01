Enter to win Auto-Ordnance’s Squadron 1911 Pistol Prize Package!

Can Women Outshoot Men?

From the July 1955 issue of GUNS
Written By Mark Kakkuri
Photos By GUNS Magazine
We showed in 1955 the answer was yes. And it's still true today.

Here's a fun look back at K. D. Curtis' five-page article in the July 1955 issue of GUNS Magazine. From the article subhead: "With shooting no longer just a 'man's game,' wives now accompany husbands to ranges and often prove they are much better shots."

In this article you'll meet — among others — Ad Topperwein who, with her husband were sponsored on tours by Winchester. Her photo caption says "Ad was famous for shooting 72,491 wooden blocks out of 72,500 in [a] week of shooting."

Enjoy the entire July 1955 issue of GUNS Magazine.



