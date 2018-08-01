Can Women Outshoot Men?
From the July 1955 issue of GUNS
We showed in 1955 the answer was yes. And it's still true today.
Here's a fun look back at K. D. Curtis' five-page article in the July 1955 issue of GUNS Magazine. From the article subhead: "With shooting no longer just a 'man's game,' wives now accompany husbands to ranges and often prove they are much better shots."
In this article you'll meet — among others — Ad Topperwein who, with her husband were sponsored on tours by Winchester. Her photo caption says "Ad was famous for shooting 72,491 wooden blocks out of 72,500 in [a] week of shooting."