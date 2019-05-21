Browning’s ComBloc Connection

Unless you’re hopelessly enamored of Germany’s P38...

...any list of WW2 service pistols would have Browning’s 1911A1 and Hi-Power as top contenders for “The Best.”



But two lesser lights were heavily influenced by the great John M. And both saw service during the war and after, although behind the Iron Curtain. These were the 9mm Polish 35 Vis (better known as the Radom) and the ubiquitous 7.62x25 Soviet TT-33.



Lest you get the wrong idea, working for GUNS isn’t all staring into a computer screen. We do get out once in awhile. During a recent range visit I had the opportunity to shoot both the Radom and the TT-33 — thanks to a collector buddy of mine — and was thoroughly impressed. Both had single-stack mags and knurled, Commander-style hammers.