BELT PISTOL

No Lightweight

With a barrel length of 7½" and weight of 42 ounces the Colt ’51 certainly couldn’t be considered a lightweight in this day of scandium, titanium or aluminum frame revolvers. But that comparison is silly for it was the 66 ounces of a Colt Dragoon by which it was compared. Its cylinder had six chambers and like the Baby versions before it, trigger guard was brass but plated with silver. As with all Colt percussion revolvers the rear sight was a notch on the hammer spur and the front sight was a tiny brass stud akin to the beads seen today on shotgun barrels. Standard finish was color case hardened frame, hammer and rammer with barrel and cylinder blued. Early ’51 Navy sixguns had a rather small square back trigger guard. That was soon changed to a roomier round one. For some reason when Colt reintroduced the ’51 Navy in the 1970s they chose to use the small, square back trigger guard. It’s the only flaw in an otherwise very fine recreation of a most famous revolver.



Powder capacity of .36 Navy chambers is only 25 grains. That sounds puny compared to the big Walker and Dragoon .44s. Still 25 grains of Goex FFFg black powder propels an 80 grain pure lead round ball to just shy of 1,100 fps. That made ’51 Navy Colts powerful enough that they became the standard by which all other handguns of the era were judged. As late as the early 1870s, Wild Bill Hickok was still packing a pair of them as his standard weapons while city marshal of Hays City, Kansas.



During the American Civil War of 1861-1865 irregular troops in the Missouri and Kansas area favored Colt Navy revolvers as their weapons for raiding. It so happened that one of those guerilla fighters was a young fellow named Jesse James. In one skirmish someone planted a .36 caliber ball in his body. It was still there when he was killed in 1882.