Behind the Scenes

Then, I usually get a follow-up question like this: "So, how long do you carry a gun before you know enough about it to write a review?" It's a good question and I have a few criteria by which I operate:



First, I won't carry a gun I haven't test fired. So the first order of business is to get to a range and make sure the thing works, hits where I aim, cycles reliably, etc. Also, I fire it using the actual ammunition I'll carry in it.



Second, I won't carry a gun unless I have a properly fitting holster for it. Although you might be able to make it work with gun/holster sizes that are "close enough," I insist on an exact fit.



Nothing surprising yet.



Third, I won't write a review of a carry gun until I've fired it and carried it virtually every day for at least two months in the same holster. This allows what I consider to be a reasonable amount of time to get used to the gun on my hip (or elsewhere on my person), how it draws, and so on. It allows, if applicable, for any holster or gun belt break-in to occur.