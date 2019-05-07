Auto Ordnance 1911GCH

Frigid Firing Session

“Hey Brent! It’s a um … Tank. I’ve got the gun and I’m up in Pennsylvania, and it’s … a … kinda cold up here! The wind-chill is going to be around 25-below-zero all week. Think I … um, could get an extension for this project?” I nervously asked the former SWAT sniper turned editorial despot over the phone.



“Suck it up buttercup! We need it in 3 days max!” So, off to the range I go …



(Editor’s Note — I actually gave him three-and-a-half days.)



Thumbing a fat 230-gr. military ball ammo into the blued steel 7-shot magazine, I think of all the grizzled veterans reaching for their .45s in a last-ditch effort to save their skin during some intense battle.



The mil-spec trigger is surprisingly good for a factory firearm, having an average of 5 lbs. 11 oz. on my gun, after 10 measured trigger-pulls with my Lyman gauge.



Shooting in sub-zero weather with a 20 mph wind had me thinking of what the soldiers in the Siege of Bastogne experienced during WWII. I know, jumping out of a heated truck, shooting for 30 minutes and then jumping back in is a sorry comparison. But it was cold!



My cousin’s farm has a makeshift range consisting of steel swingers set up at various distances along with a shooting bench. Being a casual, but rather chilly range test, I shot the Auto Ordnance with elbows on table. It’s not the steadiest method, but better than off-hand.



My hit average on 10" steel plates at 50 yards was 6 for 7 (I always managed to miss one). This was a fun “warm up” (ha!) for paper punching at 25 yards.



With frigid temperatures, my runny nose produced “snot tusks” of Boone & Crocket proportions, making me look like a prized walrus any Eskimo would proudly harpoon.



Besides ball ammo and various handloads, I also had Black Hills HoneyBadger 135-gr. ammo and assorted 230-gr. JHPs. Groups of 2.5 to 3" were the norm and the HoneyBadger ammo was the most consistent when shooting at the 2" Birchwood Casey targets. I lost no fingers to frostbite and found the gun performed without a hitch on the frozen tundra.



The Auto Ordnance 1911GCH ships with one 7-round steel magazine and has an MSRP of $1,327. It’s a gorgeous commemoration honoring the brave men and women who fought so valiantly for our freedoms.



