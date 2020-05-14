A Half Century With Sixguns

Three years after Ruger introduced his .22 Single-Six I was in a position to purchase my own. We didn’t have a whole lot when I was a kid. Today we would be classified as working poor. If there was such a thing as welfare or food stamps my folks would have refused them anyhow, and mom managed to keep a clean, dry, food-filled, loving home while my step-dad, who never made much money, made up for it by working two jobs most of the time. I doubt kids today, who have so much of everything, could even begin to appreciate how I felt with that first .22 single action. I shot it every week, then religiously cleaned it afterward and to this day the smell of Hoppe’s No. 9 still brings back many pleasant memories. I’ve since learned, at least in the climate I live in, guns do not need to be cleaned every time they’re shot anymore than my pickup truck needs to have the oil changed every time I drive. Maybe if I cleaned my guns more often I could bring back a lot more pleasant memories.

Shortly after buying the .22 Ruger, I found my first .357 Blackhawk. Bullets were cast from a single-cavity Lyman mold and loaded in .38 Special brass which was a whole lot cheaper and definitely easier to find than .357 Magnum brass. In those days there were no gun shops, at least not in my area, with large reloading sections, no catalogs to order from as far as I knew and definitely no Internet where virtually anything could be found. We made do with what we had and the Keith 358429 bullet over 13.5 grains of 2400 in .38 Special cases was a load to be reckoned with. In fact, it is actually more powerful than many of the .357 Magnum loads available today.

Just as with the .22 Ruger it is impossible to explain how much I enjoyed that first Blackhawk. Things like this can only be experienced, not totally explained. By the time I obtained it I had learned much about working leather and put together what, even if I do say so myself, was an excellent plain black rig for my Blackhawk. The drop loop belt was 2-1/2″ in width, the holster was set so the backstrap of the Blackhawk was even with the top of the belt, and I placed 12 bullet loops on the left side of the belt. I almost wished I had this outfit back as much as some of the firearms I let get away.

I’ve mentioned Boyle’s Gun Shop before and my weekly trips there with my shooting buddies. About 20 miles farther south was Shell’s Gun & Archery Farm, which was also a great gun shop with a pit excavated from the side of a hill for shooting sixguns. We managed to hit this place a couple times a month at least. It was on one of these trips, which I believe was in early 1957, I purchased my third Ruger. This time it was one of the new .44 Magnum Blackhawks, and like its .357 smaller brother is now known as the Flat-Top. Factory ammunition was definitely no fun to shoot in this big sixgun, and I was not smart enough to know that I did not have to load everything full house. I just wouldn’t consider anything except the Keith bullet over 22.0 grains of 2400. It would take several years before I would learn to shoot that sixgun and load. Today my most used load is more in line with Keith’s .44 Special load—a 250-grain bullet at 1,100 or 1,200 fps.