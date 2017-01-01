Exclusive: Handgunners Like Shotguns, and Shotguns Like RIO Ammunition

By Dave Workman

Show us somebody who buys a handgun for multiple reasons and we’ll show you somebody who stands a good chance of expanding their horizons to long guns, and many of those folks will get a smoothbore, for hunting, home defense or games such as sporting clays.

That’s only half of it. A good shotgun requires good ammunition. The folks at RIO Ammunition — headquartered in Marshall, Texas — have been at this for quite some time on the international scale, and here in the United States since 2002. The opening of a state-of-the-art 105,000 square foot facility in 2015 improved things even more.

The parent company, MAXAM, produces explosives and MAXAM Outdoors is the sporting ammunition division.

RIO offers shotshells for hunting, target shooting and competition. They also have slugs and buckshot for more serious work. All in all, they cover all the bases.

Take a look at their Premium line, which includes Elite target loads utilizing a special wad with a cork base for cushioning. They produce consistent patterns and are available in 7/8-ounce, 1-ounce and 1 1/8-ounce loads.

The Standard Line target shells are loaded with clean-burning propellants combined with matched wads and primers. Loads are offered in ¾-ounce, 7/8-ounce, 1-ounce and 1 1/8-ounce payloads, according to RIO literature.

Then there is the newer Star Team EVO family, loaded carefully to meet the needs of expert shooters who depend on consistency to rack up scores on the range.

Looking for a little more horsepower? As noted above, RIO offers both buckshot and slug loads that can handle anything on the North American continent. The buckshot loads come in 12- and 20-gauge, and offer strong medicine for wild boars, deer-sized game and predators.

When it comes to brute stopping power, RIO offers choices including the Royal Brenneke, Royal MG and Royal Expansive projectiles.

RIO even has a line of non-toxic ammunition including Blue Steel Target and Blue Steel game loads in 12- and 20-gauge, plus there are Bismuth Premium loads in 12-, 16-, 20-, 28-gauge and .410 bore. These Bismuth shotshells are designed specifically for older guns that do not mix well with steel shot.

There’s plenty more to learn at the RIO website. Check it out at rioammo.com.