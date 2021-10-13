WWII Handguns

Details, Please?

Another handgun incident on Iwo Jima took a different turn. Some Marine officers were observing the battlefield when a Japanese soldier emerged screaming from a hidden cave with a bayoneted rifle. One of the officer’s runners calmly drew his “nickel-plated .38 revolver” and downed the soldier with two shots. This is an example of lack of detail. Avid handgunners would love to know what sort of nickel-plated .38 he used. We will never know but in my imagination I favor a Colt SAA .38-40 with 4-3/4″ barrel.

As far as officially-issued handguns go, they ranged from .30 caliber semi-autos shooting 85-grain bullets at an amazing 1,500 fps to .455 caliber revolvers firing 265-grain bullets at the incredibly low speed of 650 fps. The first example was the Soviet Union’s TT33 chambering 7.65×25 cartridges. The latter was Great Britain’s Mk VI .455 Webley revolver.

WWII official-issue handguns ranged greatly as to time of development. The top-break British Mk VI.455 Webley was the same basic design as their Webley Mk I that appeared circa 1890. Its ammunition was loaded with black powder then. The most modern designed World War II handgun was Walther’s double-action P38 9mm Parabellum, which came about just a year before the war’s advent in 1939.

Germany probably issued more different handguns than any other nation because arms factories in conquered nations were ordered to continue production with the weapons going to the German war effort. Their three most basic versions were P08 “Luger,” the aforementioned P38 and FN “Hi-Powers,” which the Wehrmacht designated P640 (b). All were 9mm. Added to those were such guns as Poland’s Radom vz35 and French MAS Model 1935A. The latter was chambered for France’s odd little 7.65 Long but Radoms were 9mm. It should be mentioned Germany issued a passel of small semi-autos in .380 Auto, .32 Auto and .25 Auto calibers. Mostly those went to officers and air crew who were not expected to actually fight with their handguns. Germany even issued some Model 1911 .45 Autos captured when they occupied Norway.