One thing making the AR-15 platform so popular is its modularity — you can mix, match and accessorize your rifle to your heart’s content. It’s like Barbie for men!

I have exactly one AR that has not been “customized” in some way — an original Colt SP-1. For a while, I replaced the Delta rings with round ones so I could add a quad rail to it but nothing else was changed. Out of nostalgia more than anything else, I went back to the original triangular handguards.

Several years back I had a rifle chambered in .300 BLK. I reload for every caliber I own and after much deliberation decided I didn’t want to add another and sold the rifle. I’ve regretted the decision ever since.

Having several completed lowers sitting around, I decided to turn one of them into a .300 BLK.

I decided to use Lancer Systems’ lower for the “build.” The unique thing about this receiver is there is a takedown pin at the bottom of the trigger guard allowing for different sizes of funnel-type magazine wells. I used the medium size, as it offers a quick reload without becoming too bulky.