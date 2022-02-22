Avoid The Kaboom!
The .300 BLK cartridge will chamber in a 5.56 rifle, but in no way, shape or form should you ever try to fire it. The .22-caliber bore simply isn’t big enough to handle the .30-caliber projectile of the .300 BLK round and all that pressure needs to go somewhere once the primer is struck — the results can be devastating.
When I had my first .300 BLK rifle I avoided this by using only Lancer magazines — both the original and Advanced War Fighter — in the rifle. I have never placed a 5.56 round in them or a .300 BLK round in any other AR mag.
I can almost hear someone saying, “Just pay attention to what ammo you’re putting in the gun.” I agree with this in a perfect world but I often shoot with family members, including grandchildren, where there are probably three or four ARs on the range. Using a noticeably different magazine minimizes the chance of a kaboom.