Rimfire 9mm Shotshell

Fortunately, 9mm RF Flobert ammo is still offered by Fiocchi, although you probably wouldn’t want to use it for a high-volume day of “shotgunning.” Wanna crab about the retail prices of .410 or 28-gauge ammo? Try this: A 50-round box of Fiocchi 9mm Flobert shells lists at $59.99 through Midway. This boils down to around $1.19 a pop for the pleasure of launching one-quarter of No. 9 shot at 600 fps.

The quarter ounce, incidentally, translates to 146 pellets. Weight-wise it equals slightly more than 109 grains if you’d care to compare it to a solid 9mm Parabellum bullet.

However, as anemic as it may sound, it’s worth recalling CCI’s .22 Long Rifle shotshell — designed for short range pests as well — contains a mere 31 grains worth of No. 12 “rat shot.”

The choke constriction is a bit tough to ascertain. But to give you an idea, those No. 9 shotshells delivered (roughly) a 6″ pattern at 15 feet — plenty for ironing out a rat, gopher or bird with way less noise than a .410 and without the ricochet or ranging hazards of a .22.

Fiocchi also offers ammo — also through Midway — employing No. 6 and No. 7.5 shot.

But if you go with the larger shot sizes, your pattern density will suffer, as in 87 pellets in No. 7.5 and 56 in No. 6. Given the limited sphere of effectiveness from 9mm shotshells, No. 9s would seem to be about the best compromise.

The Model 36 is obviously not an optimum choice for aerial targets but I simply couldn’t resist trying it out a couple of times at the No. 7 low house skeet station. I actually managed to chip one or two incoming birds after I let them come as close as I dared.

As might be expected, there were no crushing 8-ball “puff of smoke” hits. Normally, No. 9s are a dandy size for skeet, but a mere quarter ounce of them at slightly more than half the speed of a standard 20-gauge target load presents something of a challenge on clay birds. Particularly from a 2 ¾-lb. gun with a length of pull around 11″.