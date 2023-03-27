Why So Few .22 Sporters?

Things Change

However, an even more gruesome fate has befallen .22 sporters. The best aren’t just more costly — they’re all but gone. While with age I’ve adopted standards edging snobbery, the rifles whose passing I most lament weren’t designed for snobs.

The first hooked me on visits to the local hardware during school lunch breaks. The spanking new Model 67 Winchester behind the counter was tagged at $16.50. I’ll never have that much money!

My parents weren’t gun people so a farmer took pity and loaned me a Remington 121 pump with a Weaver J4 scope the diameter of a coat button. My hunting ground: a sheep barn 16 steps from a split-rail fence. The weight of a thigh-high manure pack inside the barn pressed hard against its rotting walls. Rats pausing in slot alleys between the boards did so at their peril.

Life lost its color when the Remington went away.

The 121 Fieldmaster dates to 1936, when it listed for $24.65. With George Garrison, Remington’s Crawford Loomis re-visited the Model 12 slide-action, a John Pederson rifle from 1909. The 121’s pistol-grip stock was a big improvement. The barrel was heavier and, at 24″, two inches longer than the 12s. The tube magazine accepted 14 Long Rifle cartridges, 16 Longs or 20 Shorts.

For shooters of discriminating taste, the Fieldmaster came in D (Peerless) and E (Expert) Grades at $78.55 and $122.40. An F (Premier) rifle fetched $152.75. Uncommon in all grades were 121s barreled to .22 Remington Special, interchangeable with the .22 Winchester Rimfire (WRF) for the company’s 1890 pump rifle. With “inside-lubricated” bullets — Remington’s a round-nose, Winchester’s a flat-nose — these cartridges had cases larger in diameter than those of the .22 S, L and LR with outside-lubricated or “heeled” bullets. Chambers for the later, longer .22 WMR, with its jacketed bullet, accept both oldies.

Post-war changes in rifle manufacture undercut the 121. Remington dropped the standard version in 1951, the higher grades three years later. The similar Winchester 61 slide-action .22, introduced five years before the 121, outlived it by a dozen. Production totals: 201,000 Model 121s, 342,000 Winchester 61s.

Traditional .22 rifles didn’t die suddenly. In 1964, as I left the rail by the sheep barn, Mossberg listed a dozen bolt-actions, three autos and a lever-action, all with walnut stocks. The Savage and Stevens clan had nine wood-stocked rimfires, including a slide-action, starting at $19.50. I’d later own an Ithaca X-5 autoloader, in walnut. Including popular sub-models, Shooter’s Bible listed 17 Marlin .22 rifles, bolt- and lever-action and autos. Three had “hardwood” stocks, the others wore walnut. High Standard’s Sport King quartet (a pump and autos) were walnut-stocked. So too, of course, Weatherby’s XXII autoloader.

At Remington, Model 40x and 513 target rifles featured walnut as did the 121’s progeny, the 572 Fieldmaster and Models 550 and 552 autos. But a new Nylon series was challenging old ways. Models 10, 11 and 12 bolt-actions, and the 66 autoloader and 76 lever-action, cycled reliably, shot accurately and weighed only 4 lbs. Their Zytel stocks were almost indestructible. Prices: $25.75 to $59.95.

Some of those brands have left us and dominance among the survivors has shifted. Winchester currently offers just two .22 rifles; Savage lists 161, counting all variations. Most rimfires these days wear synthetic stocks, commonly of cheap polymer. Machined steel parts gave way to stamped steel and are now fashioned of alloy or polymer! Steel-and-walnut .22s with centerfire heft are hard to find.

Why complain, if contemporary rifles function well and shoot accurately? Well, to enthusiasts, a .22 isn’t a tool. It doesn’t belong with brooms or bumper jacks. It’s a rifle! It hurls bullets at speed, with precision and kills small game. Inside the range limits of the .22 LR cartridge, even lightweight sporters are accurate. My McMillan-barreled Remington 37 nipped quarter-inch five-shot knots in 50-meter prone matches. The best production-line sporters — Winchester 52 and Remington 40x bolt-actions, high-grade Marlin 39 lever rifles and Remington 121 pumps — are lovely. Ace stockers have lavished their talents on rimfires. Passing up a Biesen-stocked 52 for $500 at a gun show ranks among my memorable blunders.

Still, like me, you probably know enthusiasts with dozens of centerfire rifles for every .22 in their racks. Such imbalance makes no sense, albeit the platoons of task-specific centerfire loads perpetuate the practice. For most of us, a .22 is more useful than any centerfire rifle. It’s welcome where loud, powerful arms are not. You can hone your marksmanship without flinching, and shoot in a local NRA league to test the results. You’ll refine field skills year round, hunting animals you don’t have to tag. And, while .22 LR ammo no longer costs a penny a shot, it’s much less expensive than any cartridge capable of being de-primed!

Recently, in a fit of curiosity, I combed current listings for .22 rifles of traditional bent — repeaters with wood stocks for adult use — and was heartened to find a few. By standards of my youth, they aren’t cheap; neither is their polymer competition. As .22s have long been considered understudy rifles, I sifted out those under 6 lbs. The surviving entries might not induce a swoon, or bring to mind .22s from the 1940s and ’50s. Still, those I’ve used have shot and cycled well. I look forward to time with others.