Origin Tour

The rifle itself is a solid piece of gear. The air reservoir is a full-length and slender tube slung under the barrel. Paired with a polymer stock, the result is a smooth handling and surprisingly light gun that’s easy to shoot offhand. I found I liked the molded-in vertical pistol-like grip and found it easy to shoot off the bench with my thumb floating free. I like to rest the thumb lightly on top of the receiver when shooting for precision. Your mileage may vary, but this method allows my firing hand a relaxed grip, translating to less movement of the rifle. If you’re really into fine precision, the “thumb resting on the side” method also eliminates most of the heartbeat effect too.

A built-in receiver rail allows easy attachment of standard rings. The primary rail is standard Picatinny, but an additional 11mm rail is machined in on the top so you can use either size scope rings. If you’ve already got an airgun scope fit for 11mm, you’re good to go.

The two-stage trigger is adjustable in three different ways, using Allen screws accessible through the trigger guard. You can adjust the overall length of trigger travel, the weight of the pull, and the over-travel distance. Using a combination of 1.5 and 3mm Allen wrenches, knock yourself out and create your personalized trigger feel.

Out of the box, I measured the pull weight at precisely 2-1/2 lbs. The first stage offered about 1/8″ of near-zero-weight take-up, followed by a crisp break and no detectable over-travel. I didn’t make any adjustments as I found the trigger action just peachy as it was.

The fill mechanism is located under the forend, just forward of the trigger guard. The system uses a probe fill and the probe itself has a Foster-type connection attaching to the female Foster connection on the included hand pump. You’ll also find this connection type common on compressors and larger air cylinders. You shouldn’t have to buy any extra adapters to get the connection you need between your alternate filling systems and the Origin 22.