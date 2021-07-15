Shooting

I shot in the clean mountain air of North Carolina using the H&N Barracuda Match pellets — 21.14-grain round-nose projectiles. Using a portable Doppler Radar chronograph, I measured average velocity of 758 feet per second right at the muzzle. On my 30-yard outdoor range with little wind I set up a prone shooting position using my pack and a rolled-up sweatshirt to fire some groups for accuracy. When the smoke cleared, I measured an average five-shot group size of 0.62".

The MSRP of the Origin 22 system is an aggressive (in a good way!) $349.99 — and includes the 4,500 psi hand pump — so you’re ready to start shooting a PCP from the get go. Just add pellets of your choice and your favorite optic and you’re off to the range.

