Truck Guns

Kitted Out

In most of those pickups you would find jumper cables, tow strap, axe and/or chainsaw, bottled water, meat sticks, a bolted-down tool chest in back, rubber boots and some sort of firearm. When I was a kid every farm and ranch had a minimum of three guns, a .22, a shotgun and a deer rifle.

The centerfires came and went as needed, depending on what season was open. The .22 rifle, most likely a Mossberg, Remington, Savage or Winchester, was pretty much always there, unless it was hanging in the barn or standing behind the kitchen door. The purpose of the .22 was to protect the barn, chicken house and garden from predators ranging in size from gophers and rats to fox and coyotes — and to humanely kill steers and hogs to be butchered.

Not many people live on farms or ranches these days but there are still plenty who love doing outdoor stuff — camping, hiking, fishing, exploring. Maybe I’m just an out-of-touch dinosaur but I like having a rifle more or less handy; not necessarily in my hands but no more than a couple of jumps away, whether in camper, tent, boat, canoe, UTV, or truck. The rifles that serve well in the old pickup do pretty well for such purposes.