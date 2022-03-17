Tokarev TX3 HD Shotgun

At The Range

I fired a total of around 200 rounds, mostly birdshot, through the TX3 HD. With this admittedly small number of rounds, extraction was positive with the single extractor.

Since there are no serrations or checkering on the forend, it’s a bit slick but still easy to manipulate if the thumb and fingers remain in the groove TX3 HD at the top of the forend.

The safety button is triangular in shape, and I found it more positive to employ than the standard small round button of the 870, especially with gloves. The fiber optic front sight was easy to pick up under speed.

I also fired buckshot and some slugs through the TX3 HD.

There was a time when I suggested buying several brands of shotgun shells and pattern them in your shotgun to see which load performed best.

As they say, that was then and this is now and you can save yourself considerable time and money by going straight to the Federal Law Enforcement Tactical round with the FliteControl wad.

Federal offers this in both 9- and 9-pellet loading. I prefer the 8-pellet load because, there is less of a chance of a flyer — and you are morally and legally responsible for each and every projectile launched.

Because of the way the FliteControl wad is constructed, there is virtually no spread at 10 yards. At 25 yards the pattern rarely opens up more than 8″. A side benefit is the Tactical load has less recoil.

Although it’s still no rifle, with the adjustable ghost ring sights, hits out to 50–75 yards are quite possible using quality slugs.

The Hornady American Gunner 1-oz. slug is designed to hit point of aim at 50 yards and with no hold over and the TX3 HD did just that. At 50 yards these slugs are still traveling at 1,038 feet-per-second with 1,046 foot-pounds of energy.