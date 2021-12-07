Most Modern

Colt had dropped the Single Action Army in 1940 with no thought of ever producing it again. In 1954 Great Western in Los Angeles started producing the first replica of the Colt Single Action; Ruger went Great Western at least one step further by modernizing the Single Action in two ways, adjustable sights and virtually unbreakable lockwork. Gone were the old flat springs of the Colt as the new Ruger used the same coil-spring action as the .22 Single-Six. The Blackhawk, of course, was larger than the Ruger .22 being full Colt-sized, and with a heavy flat-topped frame containing a fully adjustable Micro rear sight. The old Single Action dating all the way back to 1836 was now officially modernized.

The Blackhawk .357 Magnum was a wonderful sixgun and in fact was my first new centerfire single action. But those of us who were young at heart were ready to go to extremes with not so impossible schemes but it soon appeared our dreams would fall apart at the seams. Elmer Keith got every sixgunner excited by telling us Ruger promised .44 Special and .45 Colt versions momentarily… neither ever happened. The arrival of the .44 Magnum in late 1955 pretty much put the kibosh on a new .44 Special from Ruger. Ruger did try to use their .357 Blackhawk as the platform for the new .44 Magnum and made up three prototypes with 4-5/8″, 5-1/2″ and 7-1/2″ barrels. Keith warned them frame was too small but he wanted the former to use as a .44 Special. They listened enough to do further testing and in doing so one of the guns blew with a proof load; I would imagine the other two were destroyed. That was the last we heard of a .44 Special from Ruger. They did do a .45 Colt, however they used the .44 Magnum Super Blackhawk frame as the platform. We really could not complain too much as for the first time we had a single action capable of accessing the real potential of the .45 Colt case. We were soon safely shooting 300-grain bullets at 1,200 fps from the .45 Blackhawk. But alas and alack it seemed our dreams of a .44 Special had really fallen apart at the seams.

Beginning in the 1970s sixgunners started converting .357 Magnum Blackhawks, both the original Flat-Top versions of 1955-1962 as well as the Old Model of 1962-1972. What Ruger had not done was now corrected and over the ensuing decades I have had Ruger .357 Blackhawks converted to .44 Special by such premier gunsmiths as Bob Baer, Hamilton Bowen, David Clements, Ben Forkin, Andy Horvath, John Gallagher, and Bill Grover; but still no .44 Special from Ruger. The dream was still there however, and when Ruger brought out the 50th Anniversary .357 Blackhawk they reverted back to the original sized frame, which had been enlarged with the coming of the New Model .357 Blackhawk in 1972; it was also flat-topped.