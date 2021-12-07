“Fairy tales can come true, it can happen to you, if you’re young at heart. For it’s hard you will find to be narrow of mind if you’re young at heart. You can go to extremes with impossible schemes, you can laugh when your dreams fall apart at the seams, and life gets more exciting with each passing day, and love is either in your heart or on its way. Don’t you know that it’s worth every treasure on earth to be young at heart; for as rich as you are, it’s much better by far to be young at heart. And if you should survive to 105, think of all you’ll derive out of being alive. And here is the best part, you’ll have a head start, if you are among the very young at heart.”

Not only were the 1950s the time of classic sixguns it was also a grand time for lyricists; if there are any songs like this out there now, anything that actually inspires, I certainly haven’t heard it lately. Not only was 1954 a banner year in so many ways as mentioned, something else which would have a great effect on handguns was taking place in a small manufacturing plant in the Northeast. Bill Ruger had begun producing the Sturm, Ruger .22 semi-automatic in 1949 and followed this with his .22 Single-Six in 1953. With the latter Ruger resurrected the single action revolver and now in 1954 he was putting the finishing touches on the .357 Blackhawk which officially arrived in 1955. We have such a proliferation of all kinds of handguns today it is probably difficult for younger shooters to realize how important that .357 Blackhawk, now affectionately known as the Flat-Top, was.