The Wedding Present

The Senior Member was relaxing in his comfortable chair beneath the folding umbrella rigged to provide shade. He had his book; his dog was sleeping at his feet; he needed only a second cup of coffee to be perfectly content. The range was mostly quiet. From the rifle range came the occasional report; the most devoted rifle enthusiasts were developing loads and getting sighted in for the fall hunting season, avoiding the crowds who waited to the last minute.

His book wore a lurid cover titled Gunfight at Drygulch Saloon. On the cover were two cowboys drawing revolvers, facing one another across a table littered with poker chips and playing cards. In the background a scantily clad woman had a hand to her mouth stifling a scream.

Actually the Senior Member was reading Kant’s Critique of Pure Reason in the original German. He had taped the pulp Western cover to his book so as not to appear pretentious. The Lewis & Clark Rifle & Pistol Club had written rules, but the unwritten rules were just as important. Two in particular could get you expelled, or at least suspended: being pretentious and not carrying a gun.

The Senior Member was so deep into his book he didn’t notice the attractive young woman approaching. She was conservatively dressed, having recently been in court where her client had entered a “Not Guilty” plea. As always the old man rose and bowed courteously. “Miss Kelly, such a pleasure to see you. Young Rodney has already told me the happy news. Please accept my felicitations on your betrothal.”

Patricia Kelly was a brilliant professional in awe of no man, but she appreciated the courtesy. Not for worlds would she have turned back the clock but she could feel regret some courtesies, and some vocabulary, were being lost.