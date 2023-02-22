The Upland Gun Company

Things Work Out

Maybe this is what makes Jerry Havel say, “It’s funny how life works out. If you told me 30 years ago that Dan LaFond and I would be business partners, I’d say you were crazy. Back then, I was a Remington sales rep covering the Great Lakes region. Dan’s territory was pretty much the same and he repped Smith & Wesson, Mossberg, Connecticut Valley Arms, Under Armour and others. Being a Remington rep in Federal’s backyard was difficult enough but competing with Dan was even harder. We were always battling about something which usually involved shelf space.”

Over time, Havel and LaFond found they were more alike than different. “Dan and I became friends through a mutual love of bird dogs, fine shotguns, grouse and woodcock hunting,” Havel said. “But being on the road so much took a lot of time away from my family. I turned our family hunting camp into a lodge and guide service called Pineridge Grouse Camp. I expanded my dog training and am now a Eukanuba Pro Staffer. But shotguns are as much a part of my DNA as dogs and birds and I was a bit restless. When I hunted with Dan I found he felt the same way and that’s how we came up with the idea to launch a new shotgun company.”

Many business models have shifted towards ecommerce and Havel and LaFond thought it might just work for shotguns. “These days, you can go online and build a brand-new car, so why not build a custom upland gun? And rather than start with a predesigned shotgun that might have features a customer doesn’t want, we took the opposite approach. At UGC we start with a base cost and then build in upgrades at the customer’s request. Those upgrades increase the cost, but we’ve found they land under the MSRP of other modern brands.”

UGC carries no inventory and sell consumer-direct. “Every shotgun is built on an on-demand basis specifically to a customer’s wishes,” Havel said. “We currently offer six models, three of which are O/Us and three are SxSs. We communicate with every customer either in person, during a gun fitting, or on a video conference call. It’s whatever works best for our customers.

Designing a custom shotgun couldn’t be easier. Here are some of UGC’s options.

Models and base price point: There are three O/Us and three SxSs in the $2,000, $3,000 and $4,000 range.