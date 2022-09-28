The Shooting Life of Presidents

Tale Of Two

The National Rifle Association’s National Sporting Arms Museum located at the Bass Pro Shops in Springfield, Mo. is where you will find firearms owned and shot by two American Presidents. Of particular interest are the two shotguns of Grover Cleveland and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

• Grover Cleveland owned a rare Model 1883 Damascus-barreled Colt 8-gauge shotgun. Part of what makes Cleveland’s gunning iron so unique is it’s the only 8-gauge Colt ever produced. It’s engraved with full-coverage factory craftsmanship, inlayed in 18-kt gold, and carries Cleveland’s name on the trigger guard.

• While many equate Eisenhower with golf, he was an avid hunter and, in particular, a quail hunter. Robert Woodruff, the president of Coca Cola, presented the Winchester Model 21 side-by-side 20-gauge shotgun choked skeet in/out to Ike with an inscription: “To a straight shooter from a friend.” Five gold stars indicative of Eisenhower’s military rank were engraved in the bottom of the receiver. When Ike wasn’t shooting skeet on his backyard range in Pennsylvania, he hunted quail on Woodruff’s Georgia plantation and elsewhere. While you’re at the National Sporting Arms Museum, be sure to see then-General Eisenhower’s personal sidearm, a Colt M1911A1.

Eisenhower might have installed the skeet range at Camp David in the 1950s, but John F. Kennedy sure enjoyed using it. Kennedy was known for his enjoyment of shooting and had a sizable gun collection as well. There are photos on the internet of JFK shooting skeet with two notable celebrities, British actor David Niven and Ben Bradlee, a journalist. At the time,

Bradlee worked for Newsweek.

Presidential firearms appear in other parts of the country, too. Harry S Truman was an avid hunter, shooter and firearms collector, but one firearm held a sweet spot in his heart. It was a London-made guild gun, a percussion 12-gauge side-by-side passed down from his father John Truman. According to Mr. Truman’s cousin, Fred, Truman’s dad fell from his horse onto the shotgun and thereby damaged the hammer. The shotgun is marked as being made by one George Goulcher. Goulcher was an expat Brit living in New York who made components used by gunsmiths unable to create their own parts.