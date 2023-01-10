The Other Colt Single Actions

United States Firearms Single Actions

From Colt you can’t buy any of the historical sub-variations of SAA revolvers mentioned in this article. All they sell is the standard version with “smokeless powder frame” and 43⁄4″, 51⁄2″, and 71⁄2″ barrel. You also can’t get a new Colt SAA chambered for some of that company’s own historical cartridges such as .41 Colt or .44 Colt, or even the .22LR, for which some original Peacemakers were actually chambered.

But, you can get extremely fine-quality, 100-percent American-made single-action revolver crafted down to the detail exactly as Colt produced them throughout their history. They even come from the same city — Hartford, Connecticut. They are being made in a brand new factory there, and I’m here to tell you they are exceptional revolvers. The company is called United States Firearms Mfg., and a decade ago they began by importing parts from Italy and finishing them here. They don’t now. A few years back they completed construction of their own factory, and their officials tell me they don’t even stock parts from abroad anymore.

Sometimes my enthusiasm is a drain on my pocketbook. At SHOT Show 2004, I spent quite some time in the USFA booth, and ended up ordering a Frontier Six Shooter from them. I told them to make it with 71⁄2″ barrel just as one would have been built circa 1880. When it came it blew my socks off. The bluing and color case hardening was the best I’ve seen on an American-made revolver in decades. Furthermore, they built my .44-40 correct right down to the details such as extra fine front and rear sights. It also shot wonderfully — machine rest groups of 11⁄2″ for 12 shots at 25 yards is wonderful in my book. Also it hit right to point-of-aim right out of the box, and the action needed no tuning or smoothing whatsoever.

I was on a roll. Next I ordered engraved Frontier Six Shooters for both my wife Yvonne and myself. Hers has the 51⁄2″ barrel she prefers and mine carries the 43⁄4″. Both are fine examples of the revolver maker’s art. They shoot just as good as the long-barreled one.

I still wasn’t done. At SHOT Show 2005 while visiting the USFA booth I noticed a grungy looking SAA and asked about it. That “grungy” .45 happed to be their Custer Battlefield revolver — identical even to the inspector’s marks as the Single Action Army revolvers carried by 7th Cavalrymen in 1876. I ordered one on the spot and was even lucky enough to get serial number 1876!

And I’m still not done. As I write this I’m waiting impatiently for the UPS truck to arrive, carrying my USFA .45 with 43⁄4″ barrel.

USFA made up single-action revolvers in the following configurations: Bisley, Storekeepers & Sheriffs Models, Flattop Target, smokeless powder or blackpowder frame. They will chamber them for the popular calibers such as .45 Colt, .44-40, .38-40, .38 Special, .357 Magnum, and .32-20. They also made them in .22 LR, .41 Colt, .44 Colt, and others you may not have even heard of.

And lest you think this article is nothing but an advertisement for them because of all the free single actions I’ve been given, think again. In less than two years I bought five USFA revolvers. That’s the best recommendation I can give.

