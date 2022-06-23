The New Original Henry

Raton, NM Territory

You never know who you’ll bump into at the NRA’s Whittington Center. First, I spot Andy Larsson, head honcho of Skinner Sights. Wherever Andy travels, you can be sure he leaves a wake of lever guns nearby sporting his exceptional sights. Next to Andy was Tom Kotz, product manager of Henry. Talk about being in lever gun Looney Land! Tom brought plenty of samples, complete with ammo. The first rifle I tried was one of Henry’s new side-loading levers, this one in .38-55. I have a thing for cartridges with dashes in their name.

After hitting steel at 400 yards, I was ready to try something else and I knew exactly what it was. You see, Henry resurrected the original Henry rifle of 1860 fame in April of 2014. However, these guns are chambered in .44-40 and .45 Colt as the original chambering. The .44 Rimfire is long discontinued.

Tom showed me how to load the 1860 and it was back to the steel silhouettes. Accuracy was impressive and I was duly impressed with the quality of the “Original Henry,” the gun that started it all for lever gun lovers. Tom and I conspired as I ordered one to test and evaluate shortly after getting home.