The Mystique Of The Copper Queen

In The Beginning

The story of the Copper Queen starts like many stories of the southwest. In May of 1877, Lt. John Rucker and 15 men of Company C, Sixth Cavalry, were performing a reconnaissance, searching for signs of renegade Apaches. Scout Jack Dunn knew his business and suggested they check out the cool mountain springs and refresh their stock in the lush valleys of the Mule Mountains.

Dunn searched the canyons, finding water and something else. An outcropping of rock had the appearance of minerals indicating lead, copper and silver. Returning with the Lieutenant, they agreed the ground looked promising enough to stake a claim but at the moment they were too busy chasing Apaches to do it themselves. Unfortunately, the man they selected to stake the claim cut them out of the deal and none of the fabulous underground wealth made it into their pockets.

Unlike Tombstone, few precious metals were found in the new mining district but there were vast veins of base metals, some running as high as 25% copper. Investors, miners and speculators rushed in. There was no limit to the wealth beneath their feet and they gave the mines names to match the excitement — the Copper King, the Copper Prince, and of course, the Copper Queen.

Then, in 1886 the Copper Queen Consolidated Mining Company opened the Copper Queen Mercantile. Generally, the company store had a bad reputation for keeping mine workers perpetually in debt. This was not the case at the Copper Queen Mercantile, affectionately called “The Merc” by locals. Between local competition and a patriarchal corporate policy, the prices were kept economical and all Bisbee citizens could find the latest fashions and home goods. If a bartender, gambler, rancher, soiled dove or clergyman needed anything from soup to nuts, they went to The Merc.

As the Copper Queen Consolidated Mining Company expanded to other locations, so did the Copper Queen Mercantile — in Douglas, Lowell, Warren, Morenci, Naco, and Dawson and Tyrone, New Mexico. As the Merc grew into the largest retailer in the western U.S., it used its buying power to become a wholesaler to its competitors.

Among other products, Copper Queen Mercantile sold Colt firearms — many of them. If anyone needed a Peacemaker or one of the new-fangled semi-autos, The Merc could oblige.