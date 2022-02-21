Hartford vs. Springfield

Colt’s contribution was essentially a Model 1909 New Service with a weight of 2.5 lbs. Smith & Wesson’s entry was essentially a 2nd Model Hand Ejector weighing 4 oz. less than the Colt.

For this story we managed to luck into one of each, courtesy of our shooting buddies Nils Grevillius (S&W) and John Wightman (Colt). Both specimens have had — through the years — more than one owner since production ceased in 1920. And, not surprisingly, there had been some minor alterations to the original guns.

The Smith’s original front sight had been replaced and our Colt had seen its original issue wooden stocks replaced by black hard rubber panels. Other than this, both guns were dead stock, right down to the “Property of United States Government” stamp on the underside of the barrel.

The triggers on both guns were in keeping with the usual Colt/Smith results from the era. The single-action pull on the Colt was a fairly manageable 4-¾ lbs., while the double-action pull stacked horrendously to the break point at a little over 17 lbs.

The Smith’s single-action pull broke at 2 ¾ lbs. while the double-action pull was an infinitely smoother — in comparison to the “stagier” Colt — 12 lbs. So, in terms of trigger manageability in either mode, the Smith was the clear winner. But in all fairness, neither gun as issued would pass muster for a modern DA revolver competition.