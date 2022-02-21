Vive La Difference!
Our smaller handed shooters preferred the Smith. Cosmetically, the Smith had a nicer finish. Although not critical on a military arm, it did give the S&W a leg up in terms of civilian appeal after the horrors of the Western Front became just a bad memory.
Other Smith vs. Colt signature operational features were what you’d expect from guns of the era: Left to right cylinder rotation on the Colt, a naked ejector rod and a pull-to-open cylinder latch. For the Smith, of course, you have right-to-left cylinder rotation, semi-shrouded ejector rod and a push-to-open cylinder latch.
Both guns featured the obligatory threaded lanyard ring on the butt. For a military handgun, lanyards were most definitely not a mere affectation, particularly if you were on horseback.
Of course, we shot ’em both using some vintage GI issue .45 ACP 230-grain hardball, along with some Magtech 180-grain JHPs and — once we got tired of moon-clipping — some Buffalo Bore .45 Auto Rim stuff.