Gallery Of Carnage

In the early afternoon, after the range crew inspected the impact area and cleared it of hazards, the public was allowed to walk downrange and inspect bullet-riddled targets up close. The terminal effects of the bullets are fascinating but I wasn’t the only one looking for the hefty tungsten penetrators from .50 BMG armor piercing rounds frequently found, perfect and unscarred, laying on the ground where they ran out of steam. They make great center punches for metal work.

If you didn’t own a machine gun, you weren’t limited to watching and shopping. There were always various shooting matches for rifle, pistol or shotgun and visitors could rent a wide assortment of machine guns and shoot them under supervision on the lower range. If you desired a more tactical shooting experience, for $50 — which include the use of the range’s UZI and ammo — there was the Jungle Walk submachine gun course. It was a screaming deal and slots filled up fast.

The Knob Creek Gun Range is, and always has been, a family business, and the events reflected their traditional family values. Guys brought their wives and kids to the shoots and made a day of it. First-time visitors, especially if they were big city types, were often surprised when owner Kenny Sumner got on the PA system to welcome them personally and ask for their attention while a prayer was read followed by the national anthem. The “bombs bursting in air” was emphasized with coordinated cannon shots from the firing line. As respect was shown for God and country, nearly everybody stopped where they stood, took off their hats and listened in silence. I sometimes wondered if the few that didn’t were just obtuse, or genuine commie atheists. Perhaps it was a mix of both.