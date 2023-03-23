In the Beginning …

The German HK33 traces its lineage back to the Second World War. The StG45 assault rifle never made it past prototype stage but nonetheless promised to revolutionize the way the world made infantry rifles. Combining the pressed steel receiver inspired by the MP44 and the roller-delayed blowback action of the MG42 belt-fed machinegun, the StG45 would have been cheap to build and reliable in action. However, the war ended before the gun could see final deployment.

The weapon’s designers took the basic StG45 idea to Spain, modified it slightly and created the CETME assault rifle. After a few tweaks, the CETME became the G3, manufactured and marketed by the burgeoning arms-maker Heckler & Koch starting in 1956. The G3 won the trials for the new West German Bundeswehr infantry rifle in 1959 and HK became a recognized arms maker.

The G3 proved to be a fertile foundation for a lot of other things. Following the success for the 7.62x51mm G3, the firm produced the 7.62x39mm HK32, the 5.56x45mm HK33 and the 9mm Parabellum HK54. The HK54 was later designated the MP5. While the G3 sold well around the world, the HK32 sort of fizzled. The HK33 was adopted, generally on a fairly small scale, by dozens of countries. The MP5 dominated the submachine gun market for decades.

The HK33 was first launched in 1968 and was produced both in Germany and under license by MKEK in Turkey. HK dropped the weapon from its catalog in 2000, while MKEK still produces the gun today. In the mid-1960s, Harrington and Richardson churned out a modest number of license-built copies of the HK33 titled the “T223” here in the United States. U.S. Navy SEALs used a few of these novel rifles in the latter stages of the Vietnam War. They were most taken with the gun’s generous 40-round magazines along with its reliability in action.

Six years after the HK33 hit the streets, HK launched the dedicated semiautomatic HK43 rifle intended for the civilian market. Once equipped with a 16″ barrel to comply with U.S. gun laws, it was redesignated the HK93. The HK93 sold briskly in America up until 1989 when it fell prey to executive order import bans under President Bush the First.