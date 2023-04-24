The High Standard Model 10B Shotgun

Tinkering

Some of history’s greatest mechanical innovators were not the product of much formal schooling. Thomas Edison began working full time at age 13 and took but a single college-level course. Mikhail Kalashnikov dropped out of school after the Seventh Grade. Ronnie Barrett, the father of the Barrett M-82 anti-materiel rifle, was trained as a professional photographer. Similarly, Alfred Crouch, the designer of the radical Model 10 shotgun, was a Santa Monica police sergeant.

I have always enjoyed writing. To my recollection, the first short story I ever crafted was in seventh-grade English. It involved a giant mutant alligator threatening my hometown. The beast was ultimately dispatched via a concentrated airstrike by B-17 bombers. Though being objectively ghastly, my English teacher returned the effort with a kind word and a smile, so here we are. The point is I really couldn’t write coherently until I had experienced a little life. It is easiest to create in spaces where you have lived. So it was with Alfred Crouch.

SGT Crouch was a career cop and he knew what cops needed. Back in the 1960s, police officers packed wheelguns on their belts and scatterguns in their cars. Those few who carried patrol rifles availed themselves of GI-surplus M1 carbines or the occasional lever-action Winchester. The primitive tactical teams of the day might still have wielded Thompson submachine guns. For rank-and-file lawmen in need of a little extra firepower, it was the 12-bore or nothing at all.

The 12-gauge had the same benefits and shortcomings then as it does now. There’s literally nothing in the same league when it comes to man-portable knockdown power. A 1-oz. pure lead slug or eight .33-caliber 00 buckshot traveling at 1,400 feet per second mean not having to say you’re sorry in all the world’s recognized languages, but recoil is invariably a bear. It’s just Physics. Fight it if you want, but it’s the law.

Harnessing all this power meant big, long, heavy guns. While the Remington 870 is likely the most popular 12-gauge ever produced, it is undeniably bulky. SGT Crouch set out to build a better mousetrap.