The First Service Revolver

Texas Mounted Volunteers

An army contract for 1,000 pistols and accoutrements followed in January 1847. The revolvers were .44 caliber, almost 16″ length and weighed 4 pounds, 9 ounces — larger than the 1837 and 1842 smooth-bore pistols they replaced, but exactly in accord with Colonel Walker’s order. In late October, Colonel John Coffee Hays of the First Texas Mounted Volunteers picked up 394 from Army headquarters in Vera Cruz. An additional 180 went to Colonel Walker’s C Company, United States Mounted Rifles. Colt had given priority to 100 additional pistols for presentation and private sales. Thus, well in advance of this general issue, Jack Hays, Samuel Walker, Zachary Taylor and other officers were in possession of the revolvers and familiar with their capabilities.

Five-hundred revolvers awaited arrival of powder flasks, combination tools and bullet molds. These remained in the Baton Rouge arsenal until early spring, 1848 when they were released to the Western army and still-federalized Texas Rangers then fighting desperados and Indians on the Texas frontier. The remaining six pistols disappeared in route to Vera Cruz.

In November 1847, less than a month after receipt of the revolvers, the Texas Mounted Volunteers engaged a superior force of 1,500 Mexican regulars at Izcar de Matamoros, charging their lines with Colt revolvers blazing and routed them from the field. The Walker Colts played a pivotal part in several other engagements including a reprisal massacre in Mexico City. More than 80 presumably hostile inhabitants of the city died in that one — chiefly by agency of the Walker Colt.

“Some (Texas Rangers) wore buckskin shirts, black with grease and blood, some wore red shirts, their trousers thrust into their boots; all were armed with revolvers and huge Bowie knives. Take them altogether, with their uncouth costumes, bearded faces, lean and brawny forms, fierce wild eyes and swaggering manners, they were fit representatives of the outlaws who made up the population of the Lone Star State.” — Observations of an officer of the United States Mounted Rifles.