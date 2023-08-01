The First Service Revolver
The Whitneyville Walker .44
In December 1846 Colonel Samuel Walker, United States Mounted Rifles late of the Texas Rangers, approached Samuel Colt and Eli Whitney Jr. with hopes of acquiring a quantity of revolving pistols for use in the U.S.-Mexican War. He wanted a revolver capable of dispatching not only the enemy soldiers but their horses as well. Personal experience with the earlier Paterson revolvers of .36 caliber had convinced him of the utility of the revolving pistol as a cavalry arm and he now envisioned a “… revolver half the length of your arm of .44 or .45 caliber” with more robust features than those of the erstwhile lightweight five-shooters. Colt was still in possession of the patents giving him exclusive rights to revolver development as well as high motivation to return to the arms trade. Eli Whitney Jr. had a nose for business and a well appointed armory then engaged in producing the 1841 Rifle in use in the Mexican conflict.
Texas Mounted Volunteers
An army contract for 1,000 pistols and accoutrements followed in January 1847. The revolvers were .44 caliber, almost 16″ length and weighed 4 pounds, 9 ounces — larger than the 1837 and 1842 smooth-bore pistols they replaced, but exactly in accord with Colonel Walker’s order. In late October, Colonel John Coffee Hays of the First Texas Mounted Volunteers picked up 394 from Army headquarters in Vera Cruz. An additional 180 went to Colonel Walker’s C Company, United States Mounted Rifles. Colt had given priority to 100 additional pistols for presentation and private sales. Thus, well in advance of this general issue, Jack Hays, Samuel Walker, Zachary Taylor and other officers were in possession of the revolvers and familiar with their capabilities.
Five-hundred revolvers awaited arrival of powder flasks, combination tools and bullet molds. These remained in the Baton Rouge arsenal until early spring, 1848 when they were released to the Western army and still-federalized Texas Rangers then fighting desperados and Indians on the Texas frontier. The remaining six pistols disappeared in route to Vera Cruz.
In November 1847, less than a month after receipt of the revolvers, the Texas Mounted Volunteers engaged a superior force of 1,500 Mexican regulars at Izcar de Matamoros, charging their lines with Colt revolvers blazing and routed them from the field. The Walker Colts played a pivotal part in several other engagements including a reprisal massacre in Mexico City. More than 80 presumably hostile inhabitants of the city died in that one — chiefly by agency of the Walker Colt.
“Some (Texas Rangers) wore buckskin shirts, black with grease and blood, some wore red shirts, their trousers thrust into their boots; all were armed with revolvers and huge Bowie knives. Take them altogether, with their uncouth costumes, bearded faces, lean and brawny forms, fierce wild eyes and swaggering manners, they were fit representatives of the outlaws who made up the population of the Lone Star State.” — Observations of an officer of the United States Mounted Rifles.
The Legend Grew
Mexican citizens stumbling over the translation of “revolver” believed that the bullets could change directions and chase them around corners and up stairways. Adjutant John S. “RIP” Ford recorded the unlikely observation that the Colts had the power of the 1841 Mississippi Rifle with greater range. Part and parcel of the Walker Colt mystique, though seldom mentioned in detail, was the conical bullet cast by soldiers in the field. The needle-nosed, flat-based picket bullet receives major credit for initial difficulties with the revolvers. RIP Ford wrote that soldiers unfamiliar with conical bullets assumed the projectiles should enter the chamber sharp-end first and this almost invariably caused the cylinders to explode. Correctly loaded, the bullets afforded a deep, wedge-shaped repository for powder accumulation from sloppy loading with resultant multiple chamber ignitions.
The incidence of exploded cylinders has been greatly exaggerated with some sources saying that nearly 300 blew up in service. The actual number of damaged revolvers returned by the Hays Volunteers at the end of the war was 109 — including those with ruptured cylinders. By and large, the Walker Colts performed very well both in Mexico and on the Texas frontier. The major negatives of this early design were an inadequate loading lever catch and the size of the revolver that made it impractical for belt carry.
Performance
Recent literature makes much of the ability of the Walker Colt to accept maximum charges of 60 grains of black powder under a round ball. There has been little exploration of the performance of the more period-correct conical bullet load. The original proof load for the Walker consisted of the designated bullet loaded over the maximum charge of FFFg compressible below the chamber mouths of the cylinder. It is certain that the bullet was the major projectile of the Walkers used in Mexico and likely the round ball came into play later on the Texas frontier. With this in mind, I ordered the correct Pedersoli Mold from Dixie Gun Works and cast a number of the 170-grain bullets from pure lead.
Duplicating original performance is somewhat problematic since we cannot know the actual performance of period components. There was really no industry standard for black powder formulation and even the appropriate screen sizes for rendering FFFg flakes varied from one maker to the next. In the interest of optimism, I used the extra fast Swiss FFFg for the bullet loads and explored the performance of Swiss, Goex and Pyrodex P with round balls and conical bullets from a Lee Mold.
Testing
My revolver is an Uberti Walker manufactured in 2005. I deep-coned the loading ram for an exact fit over the nose of the traditional bullet. The maximum charge under compression turned out to be 45 grains, which did render the supersonic average of 1,158 fps with 506 ftlbs of energy and a narrow extreme spread of 35 fps. This bullet has none of the qualities expected of an effective or accurate handgun projectile. The portion of the bullet swaged into contact with the chamber walls is very narrow and there is no bevel on the bullet base to assist in straight alignment in the chamber. Nevertheless, the precise coning of the bullet ram allowed repeatable straight seating and the ease in loading and resulting accuracy exceeded my initial expectations. My six-shot offhand groups from 30 yards were consistent with the accuracy from round balls and the Lee Conicals. The best cluster came in at 4″ or a fraction more and the target signatures showed no signs of pitch or yaw in flight.
For the round ball testing, I selected Speer swaged balls of .457″ diameter. Past experience with other Uberti .44s indicates that .454″ would work just as well in these chambers, which the caliper puts at .450″, but I did want to ensure maximum grip on the chamber walls. Sixty grains of Goex FFFg gave me low 1,100s and a small velocity spread over six rounds. The same charge of Swiss upped the ante to 1,278 fps, 575 ft-lbs and 53 fps extreme spread. Substituting Pyrodex P, the numbers were 1,215/465/43. The Lee Conical over 45-grains Swiss and Pyrodex P clocked into the upper 1,000-fps range with over 500 ft-lbs calculated energy.
Firing the revolver from the “duelist” stance, I had no trouble keeping all of these load combinations comfortably under the “combat accurate” standard of performance at ranges of 25, 30 and 50 yards. The heavy Walker hung steady on target in spite of prevailing high winds. Recoil with all load combinations was essentially nil. I had slightly widened the hammer notch to provide a more visible sight picture and found the revolver hit several inches high with the Lee 200-grain bullets and ball loads and virtually point on at 30 yards with the Picket Bullet. I taped the loading lever to the barrel to prevent it dropping down with every shot.
A Very Effective Combat Tool
The Walker Experience affirms the big revolver as a very effective combat tool that significantly increased the fire power of soldiers previously equipped with relatively slow-loading single shot and, in many cases unsighted, smooth-bore weapons. It affirms the often-printed assertion the Walker was the most powerful handgun prior to development of the .357 Magnum in 1935. The surprising performance of the ungainly picket type bullet casts some doubt on the general assumption that percussion revolvers are not accurate with conical bullets. Said performance might also make us question how much we really know about the properties of accurate handgun bullets.
