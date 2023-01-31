The Finnish M28 Rifle

Recycling, Military-Style

The Finns used their M91s until they wore out and then improved them with each subsequent rebuild. The improvements were accelerated because of the dual organization of Finnish forces. Both the regular standing army and Civil Guard volunteers developed their own improvements, and had rifles rebuilt to their specifications, at the SAKO, Tikkakoski Oy, or VKT (Valtion Kivääritehdas) arsenals. Civil Guard rifles were stamped with the abbreviation “SY” or “SK.Y” on the top of the receiver ring. Army rifles had “SA” within a rounded corner rectangle stamped on the side of the receiver ring.

Often you will find both markings on the same receiver that indicates the rifle passed from the Civil Guard to army ownership. This dual track system of rifle procurement was inefficient and was finally abandoned in favor of cooperative development, which resulted in the M39 rifle. The M39 is arguably one of the best bolt action battle rifles of all time.

The Finnish rebuild programs focused on quality over quantity. They recycled the best of their Russian Mosin Nagant receivers — the hexagon ones were their favorite — bolts and magazines into better and better rifles. The evolution of Finnish Nagant variants is a huge topic. The rifles themselves often exhibit wildly mixed features reflecting their service life that makes the subject all the more confusing … and fascinating.

The Civil Guard M28 rifle I examined for this story, loaned to me from the inventory of Centerfire Systems (CenterfireSystems.com), is a good example of how far they had taken the archaic M91 by 1927. One of the first things they did was to install new heavier and more rigid barrels for improved accuracy. To reduce weight and get the M91 down to a handier, more practical length, they opted for a 27″ barrel.

Since they were changing barrels anyway, the Finns reworked the Russian 7.62x54R cartridge to optimize accuracy. The Finnish 7.62x53R has a slightly shorter case length and a slightly smaller bullet than the Russian cartridge. You would not want to shoot the Russian cartridge in a rifle chambered for the Finnish round because of the danger of creating a serious spike in chamber pressure.