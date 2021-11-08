The Charter .40 S&W Pit Bull

As most gun people will know, the problem with using auto-pistol cartridges in a revolver is that the cases have no rims. Way back in 1917, when more handguns were needed during World War I, using the “half-moon” clip solved this. Many years later in 1989, Smith & Wesson used a “full-moon” or “star” clip in their 10mm Model 610.

The same system was used by S&W in 2003 for their Model 646, in .40 S&W. Meanwhile, in 1980, they made the 9mm Model 547, and tried a “spring-ring” in the ejector. Sometimes though, the strike of the firing pin flexed the spring, the cartridge moved and there was a misfire. So, they added a fixed stud inside the top of the frame to bear on the cartridge rim. Finally, they discontinued this model. Collectors note: There were only around 10,270 of these made.

Now, the solution of the problem by Nick Ecker, Terry Rush and the design team at Charter Arms: They put five small spring-powered pieces of solid steel in the ejector, each of them making full contact with the rims of the cartridges in the cylinder. A beautiful and efficient system and, at the time this is written, a patent is pending.