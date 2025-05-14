The Auction House

Develop a relationship with a gunsmith or gun appraiser — “Good deals can be had at an auction, but you lose the ability to touch and hold the firearm. You’re looking to assess condition and authenticity which helps determine price. Area gunsmiths or gun appraisers and their knowledge can clearly help. We typically charge a finder’s fee that ranges between 8% and 15% of the shotgun’s sale price. Oftentimes we’ll source a particular shotgun as well.”

Collector’s Associations — “If you’re focused on buying and collecting shotguns made by one particular manufacturer then you might be able to find the information you need from a collector’s association. Those groups have an incredible amount of information among the members.”

Pay attention to the listing details — “Listing details describe the make, model, gauge, and other normal information. But asking questions that aren’t included in the listing illustrates originality and helps properly price out the shotgun.” Frequently altered things include chamber length, choke constrictions and stock dimensions. Screws will indicate if the shotgun has been taken apart. Make sure you ask questions that aren’t answered in the listing.”

Market demand — “One of the biggest recent changes is in market demand. Many collectors are aging, and in the event of a passing the disinterested family members put them up for auction. Currently it’s a buyer’s market as there are a lot of unique shotguns coming up every month.”

Set reasonable expectations — “There are some variables that can be opinion driven and need proof. Case color or barrel blue/brown needs to be clarified as does any kind of provenance. Reasons why case color or barrel blue/brown land at 40% is important, just as having authenticating certificates, bills of sale and the like establish provenance. They all factor into the value.”

Work with a reputable auction house — “These days, the ability to list or promote anything online is very easy. Reputations are hard earned, so work with auction houses that have been around for a while. If a venue offers a lot of different types of auctions, like home furnishings, art, or the like, do some research to make sure they are a well-respected authority of firearms.”

Set a budget — “Decide how much you want to spend before the bidding starts. That should include any other fees, taxes, shipping, insurance, and buyer’s premiums. It’s important to have a budget so that you don’t have buyer’s remorse.”

The only bad parts of online auctions is the interpersonal relationships, connections and rituals are missing. There well may be a bidder wearing a Panama hat online but you’ll never know it. But, maybe this time your name will be called when the gavel drops!

