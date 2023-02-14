STOCK SERVICE REVOLVER

Winning Guns & Loads

If I was just starting out, with a full checkbook, my SSR would likely be an L-frame S&W 686 with an action job and a good, fast holster. I won the New Hampshire State Championship one year with a 686 tuned by Bob Lloyd, and a Mitch Rosen Ayoob Rear Guard holster. That gun is still tough to beat. I took a local match last year with a Thunder Ranch Model 21, using .44 Special ammo in Model 29 HKS speedloaders. However, S&W’s K-frames can really kick butt. I saw Dan Klimosky win the Mid-Winter Nationals one year with a Model 19, and Brent Purucker win it more than once with a fixed sight Model 13, both K-frames firing .38 Special ammo. And one year, Dave Elderton took the Wisconsin State Championship with a Model 66, firing full power .357 Magnum loads … and all three performed those feats back when they were shooting against moon-clip revolvers!

S&W may rule IDPA SSR, but it sure doesn’t own it. Former Midwest champion Dave Maglio earned the coveted Four-Gun Master ranking with a

Ruger GP100 traded in years before by the Milwaukee PD. I won the New England Regional in SSR in the summer of ’05 with an out-of-the-box GP100. I watched Jon Strayer win a local match with Ruger’s Alaskan snubby in .454 Casull, which just makes the IDPA weight limit thanks to its short barrel, using .45 Colt ammo in HKS 25-5 speedloaders.

Mike Benedict made Master in the moon clip days using a Colt Python .357 Magnum. On the other end of the price spectrum, I’ve seen Taurus

revolvers turn in good SSR scores.

SSR demands a 125,000 power factor (bullet weight x velocity). This means a +P loading in .38 Special, probably using a 158-grain bullet. It also means a bigbore revolver could loaf along with a light “cowboy action” load, say a 230-grain roundnose lead at 600 fps, which would

make the limit with power to spare. Such .44 and .45 rounds actually kick less in a heavy N-frame revolver than .38 +P in a K-frame, at least in my hands. If I’m going to use factory ammo in a .38/.357, it’ll be CCI Speer Lawman 158 grain +P FMJ. With handloading, though, you can come down a little from that stout load and still make the power floor. I’d recommend roundnose bullets, for faster speedloading . Safariland’s Comp-III is the fastest speedloader I’ve found, though it’s available only in Kframe and L-frame S&W size. Their Comp-II is the second fastest, and available for more guns. The HKS is a tad slower than either, but available for more models, and is probably the most reliable duty speedloader around.

You pays your money and you takes your choice. SSR is the easiest to get into of the IDPA gun categories cost-wise, but with reloads necessary after every six shots, you won’t be likely to win specialty categories like High Lawman, High Lady, or High Senior if you don’t have an 11-shot auto like those allowed in Stock Service Pistol and Enhanced Service Pistol. In almost a decade of IDPA competition, I’ve won just one of those with a sixgun, High Senior at the Mid-Winter Nationals of 1999 with a Model 625 tuned by Al Greco and loaded with full-moon clips.

Thus ends our several-part series on “the state of IDPA.” It’s my favorite form of competition, because it’s geared to people like me who carry a concealed handgun every day. If it sounds like your cup of tea, you can get all the info you need by surfing the net to

www.idpa.com.

