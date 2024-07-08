Springfield Armory 1911 Operation

I’m going to be honest about something right off the bat — I’ve never been a huge fan of the 1911 platform.

This isn’t to say I am not deeply appreciative of John Moses Browning and his creation, or I don’t have a deep and abiding respect for the work the 1911 platform has done around this globe for more than a century.

They’ve just never been for me. See also: Henry Ford and his namesake.

I’m sure there’s a generational aspect to this way of thinking. As someone who is not yet eligible for an AARP card and is widely considered to be one the radical punk kids of the unofficial Gun Writer Guild of America, I grew up in the age of the polymer 9mm. It is where my handgun affinity typically lands.

As a general rule we all wax poetically about the music popular when we were in high school and coming of age. So too we romanticize the cars we bought and sold, and lament the Chevelle, Monte Carlo, or Firebird that we let get away.

“If I’d only hung onto that car.…” I just kind of missed the window for the 1911.

I’ve been around them. Shot them some, but they just never landed for me. They were very nice, shot well, and were stunning to look at but they also came with a price tag I couldn’t justify.

The 1911 window I did catch was trying to address the problem of the price of a fine 1911. There were, and still are, budget 1911 pistols that don’t truly do the platform justice. More than once I’ve heard some version of, “you can spend $2,000 on a 1911 that shoots and runs, or you can spend $750 on a 1911, and then spend the rest of the $2,000 to make it shoot and run.”

The utilitarian in me found other options, while not as visually appealing, but just as functional. Recently though, as manufacturing has improved and demand has increased, there are pistols in the market forcing me to reevaluate my stance on the venerable 1911.