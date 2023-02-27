Sight Crankin' You Can Do This At Home

Keep Your Fingers

A word or two on safety. Drilling3/8″ to 1/2″ holes with a hand drill in a piece of steel is a job undertaken by only those with weak minds and strong hands. Best to outsource this to your local machine shop unless you have a drill press. It can be done but it’s all too easy to break a finger or get whipped by a drill run amuck. Always wear safety glasses when drilling, hammering or shooting for that matter.

Once the barrel vise components are assembled and bolted together, drill a hole through the sides of the wood inserts using a 1″ spade bit. This completes the vise jaw work except for fitting. Obviously, this 1″ hole is too large to hold your barrel and needs to be contoured precisely to the barrel taper. Brownells Acra-Gel stock bedding compound will form a perfect fit. Remove the cylinder, base pin and ejector housing from the gun. Apply one layer of masking tape to the barrel without gaps or overlaps and then apply the release agent over any part of the barrel and receiver that might contact the Acra-Gel. Apply a bit of duct tape to the wood blocks on either side of the grooves formed by the hole in the jaw assembly. This will serve as a release agent for the wood. Then mix the Acra-Gel per instructions and gob it into the grooves in the wood blocks. With one block lying on your bench, lay the barrel in the slot in the glass, place a couple of thin spacers — 1/8″ to 3/16″ will do — on the block and then apply the other wood block. Once you’ve got this part of the sandwich done, apply the steel straps and tighten up the hardware. Let it dry overnight.

Now, make up your action wrench. Narrow a section on one end of your long piece of oak to go through the cylinder window in the receiver. It ought to be about 11⁄2″ to 13⁄4″ wide for at least 3″ or so. When wrenching, the wide edge should be vertical and as close to the barrel as possible.

Disassemble the vice assembly and chisel or sand off any excess gel from the blocks. Now you can start the sighting job. Because the Acra-Gel is quite slick, chances are it won’t grab and turn the barrel so put a wrap of clean paper around the barrel for traction. The wrap of tape on the barrel applied earlier leaves clearance for the paper. The spacers used initially are left out now so the assembly can exert its maximum pressure. Assemble the barrel vise components around the barrel and tighten smartly. Clamp this assembly in your bench vise. Orientation is not critical but maximize contact. Just take care that you don’t ding up the revolver wrestling with it.

Bear in mind the bench vise isn’t imparting much of the clamping force here. Insert the fancy action wrench and move that barrel.