Things Have Changed

Simply speaking, the following weapons are regulated by the United States Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, more commonly known as “ATF” under the National Firearms Act (NFA):

• A shotgun having a barrel or barrels of less than 18″ in length;

• A weapon made from a shotgun if such weapon as modified has an overall length of less than 26″ or a barrel or barrels of less than 18″.

Unfortunately, it’s not quite so clear-cut.

To clarify some terms, short shotguns now legally fall into three categories — “Short-Barreled Shotgun” (SBS), “Any Other Weapon” (AoW), and now most recently the “Shockwave.” Both the SBS and AoW require an ATF tax stamp to buy and transfer ownership, but an SBS is a $200 stamp and an AoW is a $5 stamp. The Shockwave does not require a stamp at all. So what’s the difference?

The rules are complicated and often don’t seem to make sense.

An AoW is a smoothbore designed to fire shotshells, has a barrel less than 18″ and a pistol grip — not a stock. By ATF definition, it is not a shotgun as a shotgun is shoulder-fired. Therefore, a 12-gauge with a pistol grip cannot be a shotgun.

Of course there’s a catch. You can’t just take the stock off and shorten the barrel. The weapon is a shotgun if it ever had a stock, even for a minute. Putting a stock on an AoW makes it an SBS (and is a crime to do so).