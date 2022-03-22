EXCLUSIVES: BENELLI ULTRA LIGHT 20 GAUGE SHOTGUN

Mossberg Launches A New Tactical Shotgun

Written By GUNS Staff
2022
0

Introducing the newest member of the 94 Pro family of 12-gauge shotguns — the Optic-Ready 940 Pro Tactical shotgun. This 8-shot autoloading shotgun is based on Mossberg’s redesigned gas-operating system and is loaded with special features. For more information on this new shotgun, visit https://www.mossberg.com

