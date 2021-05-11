Model 25 Winchester

Price Problem

However, gun dealers complained about the high cost of the Model 12 and this brought about the lesser-known Winchester Model 25.

The Model 25 had a relatively short five-year production life with manufacturing beginning in 1949 and ending in 1954 with 87,937 produced.

Based on the Model 12 action, it was known as the “poor man’s Model 12.” The Model 25 was a no-frills model and offered only in 12 gauge. Standard barrel length was 28″ although no take-down versions were made although a few riot guns with 20″ barrels were produced. All Model 25s had solid frames, so no take-down models.

Unlike most modern shotguns with a magazine of four or five shells, the Model 12 and 25 have a capacity of six (6+1).

My son’s fiancé was recently given a Model 25 by a relative. I’m not aware of any records breaking down serial number by year, but with serial #10045 I think this was made in the first production year.

Flint brought it over for me to look at and said they had taken it to the range. He told me after firing the slide-action would not work without activating the action release, demonstrated the “problem” and handed it to me. I initially thought it was a well-worn Model 12, but looking it over I realized I held the rare (compared to the Model 12) Model 25.

I proceeded to work the action and dry fired the shotgun five times without touching the action release. I explained that like the Model 12 and Model 97 shotguns, the forend needs to be pushed forward and kept there while a shot is fired in order for the gun’s action to unlock for the next shot.

Like the Model 97 and Model 12, the Model 25 can be “slam fired” while holding the trigger to the rear and working the action back and forth.

This shotgun was in good condition and lockup was solid, but the action was quite stiff. I took a guess this was probably from years and years of no cleaning, with the interior gummed up with unburned powder, dirt and congealed lube.

Sometime along the line someone had shortened the barrel to 18¼” but had not replaced the bead sight. As with most factory shotguns, the length of pull (LOP) was too long for my son’s fiancé. I’ve never understood why manufacturers make shotgun stock so long. While anyone can shoot a gun with a shorter stock, a long LOP makes good technique very difficult for anyone who does not have arms like an orangutan.