Doc Holliday's Handheld Howitzer

John Henry “Doc” Holliday was born August 14, 1851, in Griffin, Georgia, to Henry Burroughs Holliday and his wife Alice Jane. The young man had a cleft palate repaired by his uncle John, both a physician and his namesake. Holliday subsequently struggled with a bit of a speech impediment as a result. Those who knew him said his blonde hair was nearly white.

Doc was a smart man classically trained. He studied Latin, French and Ancient Greek at the Valdosta Institute. At age 20 Holliday earned a Doctorate from the Pennsylvania College of Dental Surgery. The college held his degree for five months as you had to be at least 21 to practice dentistry.

Holliday practiced in St. Louis and Atlanta before settling in Dallas. While there he competed in a dental fair, winning awards for “Best Set of Teeth in Gold,” “Best in Vulcanized Rubber” and “Best Set of Artificial Teeth and Dental Ware.” Throughout his dental career, however, there remained an ever-present specter.

Holliday’s mother died of tuberculosis when the young man was 15. This is likely where he contracted the disease. In this day TB was a death sentence. Holliday gravitated out West in hopes the dry air might offer him some prolongation. However, the paroxysmal coughing curtailed his dentistry.