Short-Barrel Cartridge Conversions

Today

Original short-barreled Cartridge Conversions are hard to find, however, thanks to Cimarron Firearms both the Richards and Richards-Mason Conversions are offered in replica form as well as the 1871-72 Open-Top all with 5-1/2″ barrels. Both 1851 and 1860 versions, so named because of their grip frame, are offered. The former has the grip frame identical to the Single Action Army while the latter is the same as found on the 1860 Army cap and ball revolver. In addition to .44 Russian/.44 Colt/.44 Special and .38 Long Colt/.38 Special in several variations, Cimarron also offers both a .45 Colt and a .45 Schofield chambered version.

Their current catalog shows the 5-1/2″ Richards is available in both .38 Special, which also handles .38 Long Colt and a second version which chambers .44 Special, .44 Colt and .44 Russian. A note here on this chambering — the first Cartridge Conversions and the Open-Top I encountered several years ago were chambered for the .44 Colt. This cartridge has a rim smaller in diameter than found on the Special and Russian. Those cylinders were too small to allow the two latter cartridges to chamber. So, if one wants to shoot all three .44 cartridges, it is necessary to make sure it is a later model with the slightly larger cylinder to accept the rims of the Russian and Special.

Looking at the specifications of 5-1/2″ Richards-Mason replicas we find both versions of the .44 model, with one handling .44 Colt and .44 Russian and another accepting all three. The .44 Special is the longest of the three cartridges and any chambered for this .44 will handle the other two also. It is available as well in .38 Special, .45 Colt and a version dedicated for the .45 Schofield/.45 S&W only.

This brings us to the 1871-72 Open-Top, which in the 5-1/2″ barrel length version can be had in .38 Special, .44 Colt/.44 Russian and .45 Colt. The interesting thing is this model is also available with a 4-3/4″ barrel. All three versions load through a loading gate on the right side and have an ejector rod for removing spent cases just as found on the shortly-to-appear Single Action Army, the first big Colt to have a top strap. Unlike the SAA, the barrel assembly of the Cartridge Conversions and Open-Top are mated to the frame with a wedge pin just as the 1860 Army percussion pistol.

Chamberings can be confusing so it is a good idea to call Cimarron and see exactly what is available and whether the .44 version will handle all three cartridges and if the .45s will accept both the .45 Colt and .45 S&W/Schofield. All of these Cimarron replicas are of excellent quality, nicely fitted and finished and, thanks to Mike Harvey’s diligence, exceptionally authentic.