Scratches Tell Stories

The scars a gun earns tell stories, even if their history is only relevant to the owner.

I’ve bought a lot of used guns. The holster-worn ones silently speak of years serving to protect the owner and often others. They’re salty. They tell stories.

And they tell you something about the people who built them, as well as the ones who own them. I watched Ron Power build Power Custom #500 for me in his shop, and wrote about it back in the 1970s. I won some matches with it (and of course, lost some) and got a plaque for firing the first shot at the first Bianchi Cup with it in 1979. I have it still. It reminds me of some great times. It bears Ron’s mechanical DNA of course but also that of Smith & Wesson and of Douglas in its barrel and BoMar in its sights. It’s an exquisite piece of purpose-built machinery and a testament to American craftsmanship.

I have a military surplus Colt .45 auto built in 1918 that would make a collector recoil from what I did with it. It was a Christmas present when I was 12 years old and already a follower of Jeff Cooper’s work. The sights, hammer, grip and thumb safety are all updated, and even the stippling and mag well-beveling deface it in the eyes of a Colt purist. But it was the gun I carried when working in my dad’s jewelry store, the first service auto I holstered on police duty, and the first of one of my favorite breeds of firearm. And, yes, it has the “idiot scratch” from so many times re-assembling it per the 1911 guide the NRA sold. It may be ugly but it’s still special to its owner.