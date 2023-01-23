Russian Revolution

Good Isn’t Pretty

Uglier than a barnyard dog? Because the Russian’s were spending so much money, they asked for many changes. The first S&W No. 3s were graceful handguns and fit the American eye. The Russians made them ugly. They asked for a large hump or knuckle at the top of the grip frame to keep the revolver from rolling in the hand during recoil. They wanted a large screw on the top strap over the cylinder. It retains the cylinder stop, and was made large so the revolver could be dismounted for cleaning without a screwdriver.

The Russians also wanted a large spur hanging off the triggerguard. There are many debates about what purpose this spur serves. Some say

it is to keep the revolver from slipping through a waist sash. Others say Russian cavalry doctrine called for troops to charge with their revolvers cocked but with their trigger finger lying on the spur instead of on the trigger. Whatever it was originally meant for, if you wrap your offhand index finger around the spur, the gun sure is steady in your hands. These changes so altered the basic looks of the No. 3 the company’s owners even began to complain.

Navy Arms chose the Smith & Wesson 3rd Model .44 Russian to replicate. I have an original in my collection and can compare the two. Perhaps replicate isn’t exactly the proper word, but neither is clone. The two guns are similar on their exteriors, but not exactly the same. Neither are their internals, but wh really cares? For instance the Navy Arms’ .44 cylinder is 1.50″ in length, but the original 3rd Model’s is 1.424″. Their cylinder diameters are the same at 1.67″. The Navy Arms’ version is also deeper as measured from top of topstrap to bottom of frame at the front of the triggerguard. The measurements are 2.47″ as opposed to 2.42″ for the original.

One incorrect dimension many chroniclers, including myself, have pointed out is the new gun’s 7″ barrel. Standard length for original S&W 3rd Model .44 Russians was 61⁄2″. Nonetheless, several Smith & Wesson collector’s books point out early 3rd Model .44 Russians were fitted with leftover 2nd Model .44 Russian barrels, which indeed were 7″ long. So this discrepancy is not such a big deal after all. Also it should be mentioned Smith & Wesson 3rd Model .44 Russian barrels had front sights forged integral with the barrel, those on 2nd Models were pinned in place. Again, the Navy Arms 3rd Model .44 Russian has a pinned front sight.

Not all the .44 Russian revolvers Smith & Wesson produced in the 1870s went to Russia. The company did not feel it was economically feasible to make one model for export and another for domestic sales, so they sold the Russian military revolvers on the American commercial market with markings in English. Although they may have looked somewhat odd to the American eye, they did see use out West. During the James’ Gang’s famous 1876 Northfield, Minnesota Raid, both Cole and Jim Younger were packing either 2nd or 3rd Model S&W .44 Russian revolvers and another was found under the corpse of gang member Charlie Pitts. New Mexico lawman Pat Garrett, who shot Billy the Kid, was known to have a S&W 3rd Model .44 Russian, but didn’t use it the night he shot the Kid.

Navy Arms’ 3rd Model .44 Russian is a single-action revolver but operates unlike the run of the mill single actions. It is a top break, meaning once the barrel latch is lifted the barrel will swing downwards. As it does so, a cam lifts the extractor star upwards and ejects any cases in the chambers. Loaded rounds are inserted and the barrel raised until the latch snaps in place. The hammer must be cocked for each shot.